Assassin's Creed Shadows leaks keep pointing to a Switch 2 release in early December, but Ubisoft doesn't have the best timing as Metroid Prime 4 releases a mere one day earlier

Despite not being officially announced for the platform, the release date of Assassin's Creed Shadows for the Nintendo Switch 2 has seemingly been leaked.

Nintendo Switch 2 getting Assassin's Creed Shadows has been a pretty foregone conclusion for a while now. Back in April, PEGI listed the port on its website , while Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot stated that "new versions" would come to "other machines." This came to a head last week when French retailer Auchan listed the game on its website, complete with a box art mockup for a Switch 2 release.

Now, leaker Bilbil-kun (who is perhaps best known for their PS Plus and Hardware leaks) posted to French outlet Dealabs (translated via machine translation). Bilbil-kun notes that, following their own investigation, they feel confident in confirming that the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Assassin's Creed Shadows is legitimate, and that it will have a physical release (albeit as a game-key card, similar to fellow Ubisoft release, Star Wars Outlaws).

However, despite the official announcement not happening yet, Bilbil-kun is claiming that the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the latest Assassin's Creed game will release on December 5, 2025, at "around €50." While they cannot confirm when the port will be announced, Dealabs says pre-orders should be announced by November 7, 2025.

While a game-key card may be disappointing to some, one Ubisoft dev said the standard cartridges "simply didn't give the performance we needed" for Star Wars Outlaws on the platform, so perhaps it's the same case here.

Canceled Assassin's Creed game was set in post-Civil War America, but was reportedly axed due to Assassin's Creed Shadows Yasuke backlash and US political climate: "Too political in a country too unstable."