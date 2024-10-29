How to inspect the Cow Skull in Life is Strange Double Exposure

You might be wondering how to investigate the Cow Skull in Life is Strange Double Exposure once you reach Chapter Two. It's one of the first puzzles which utilizes Max Caufield's new powers to leap between realities – one where Safi is alive and well, and one where she is dead. You'll speak with Safi in the Living World timeline and discover somebody has thrown a cow skull through her car windshield. Pretty gnarly, but it might contain clues as to who may have wanted her dead in the, well, Dead World timeline.

This is probably one of the next challenges you'll face after you worked out where to hide the bottlecap in Life is Strange Double Exposure, with other problems like how to find Safi's camera in Life is Strange Double Exposure and choosing whether to send or delete the restraining order photo.

The ability to switch between Living World and Dead World is intriguing, and makes solving Life is Strange Double Exposure puzzles a little more challenging. However, dropping this right at the start of Life is Strange Double Exposure Chapter Two can be a learning curve.

How to examine in the Cow Skull in Life is Strange Double Exposure

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The Cow Skull that made its way to the inside of Safi's windshield in the Living World timeline was originally located above the stage in the Snapping Turtle (where you previously decided what happened to Chloe in Double Exposure). You can talk to Amanda behind the bar to see if she knows what happened to it, but she won't be able to pinpoint who removed it.

What you'll want to do next is walk Max to the bathroom and use the crossing point to Shift into Dead World. From there you'll be able to walk back over to the stage, look up at the cow skull, and press the option to inspect it. Naturally, it's too high up for Max to reach. After Max is done complaining, she'll remember that she saw a stepladder somewhere.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

The stepladder you need is actually located by the Christmas tree in Living World. Return to the bathroom and Shift back there, head to the Krampus tree and pick the stepladder up. Once it's in your possession, return to Dead world and head back to the stage. From there you can set the ladder down and use it to climb up to the Cow Skull and examine it.

Rotate the skull until you see writing on the back of the horns. You'll find a signature which points back to Lucas Colmenero, the head of Caledon University's literature department who you'd have already had a run-in with in Chapter One. From there you can finish investigating the skull and head back over to Amanda to talk about it and progress the story.

How to get the bathroom key in Life Is Strange Double Exposure

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

There's an optional objective which you can complete while you're trying to reach the Cow Skull. It turns out that the students of Caledon University are playing a campus wide game of 'assassin' where groups are eliminating each other out of safe areas to hit them with plastic bullets, with the last student standing at the end of the year receiving a cash prize.

While you're in Living World, head out onto the Snapping Turtle patio to find the Dart Gun Kids discussing a nefarious plan. If you want to save a poor student, and continue a background plot through later chapters, you'll want to Shift over to Dead World and head back out onto the patio. From there, use your Pulse ability to eavesdrop on the would-be assassins where they outline their plan to hide the bathroom key, forcing their target to run outside where they can safely assassinate him.

To stop this from happening, walk over to the bar in Dead World and grab the key which is still on the hook. You can then Shift back over to Living World and place it on the empty Bathroom Key Hook, ensuring Timid Guy is able to use the bathroom without getting shot. Now aren't you a good samaritan!

Once you've cleared chapter you'll need to know how to search Lucas' office in Life is Strange Double Exposure so bookmark our guide for when you need it.

As discovered when playing in advance of the GR+ Life is Strange: Double Exposure review , there's plenty of these sorts of side-stories throughout the game and then are easily missed, so pay close attention to background dialogue.