Whether to delete the restraining order photo in Life is Strange Double Exposure or not is a difficult choice. If you're on the fence about sending the photo to Safi, hopefully this insight will help you make the right call - given how little time you've spent getting to know the people at Caledon University, it's difficult to truly grasp people's motivations.

It's tough decisions like this which can massively increase how long it takes to beat Life is Strange Double Exposure – at least if you're traditionally hit by massive waves of indecision like I am. Still, it's got to be done if you want to try and find Safi's true killer. So keep on reading to find what happens in Life is Strange Double Exposure when you decide whether to delete the restraining order photo or send it to Safi.

How to open Lucas' briefcase in Life is Strange Double Exposure

Knowing how to open Lucas' briefcase in Life is Strange Double Exposure is easier said than done with Lucas hovering around – especially if you decided to interrupt his speech at Safi's memorial. To start, you'll need to Shift into the Dead World timeline and head over to the cafe to grab a sharpie pen from the counter. It's with this that you'll be able to head over to the ostentatious expo standee and vandalize it – it doesn't matter if you opt for the black eye or the devil horns, the result is the same.

When you've finished setting the prank in motion, go back to Lucas and tell him about the him the defaced standee. This will distract him for long enough for Max to grab the key from the table; once that's in-hand, you'll need to Shift back to the Living World timeline and use it to unlock the briefcase whilst Lucas is distracted on the phone. There's a bunch of possessions to rifle through in here, but it's the restraining order that'll progress the scene along.

Delete the restraining order photo or send it to Safi in Life is Strange Double Exposure

Max discovers that Lucas has filed a restraining order against Safi – he's claiming bad behavior, but at this point we know that there's no love lost between the literature professor and the young poet. With a photo of it in hand, Lucas catches Max in the act and makes his case for its necessity, and you're then presented with the choice to either delete the photo of the restraining order or send it to Safi. This decision will have ramifications down the line.

If you send the photo to Safi, Lucas will be furious – an attitude which will resonate through other key moments in the story.

If you delete the photo, Lucas will appreciate the gesture, though it will impact certain interactions with Safi in the Living World timeline down the line. Consider the evidence in hand, and go with your gut on this one!

