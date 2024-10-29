All Polaroid locations in Life is Strange Double Exposure

All 20 Life is Strange Double Exposure Polaroid locations will help you find these collectibles strewn all across the core five chapters. Below you'll see where to find all of the Polaroids, with guidance on where they are placed and picture guides to help along the way.

As a returning Max Caufield grapples with the loss of yet another best friend, and a new series of powers to match, you'll need to discover all that the world has to offer to get the complete picture. See what I did there? No? Alright, fine.

It's worth noting that finding all 20 of the hidden Polaroids will increase how long it takes to beat the new Life is Strange game considerably – although, as we note in our Double Exposure review , getting lost in this world is half the fun. So keep on reading to find every Life is Strange Double Exposure Polaroid collectible so that you can get your hands on the Archival Footage trophy/achievement.

Life is Strange Double Exposure Chapter 1 Polaroid locations

There are three Polaroid pictures to discover in chapter one of Life is Strange Double Exposure. These are easy to miss, and the game is structured in such a way that once you make a certain amount of progression within a scene it's impossible to go back without reloading it entirely from the main menu. So follow this guide to find all of the Polaroid pictures in chapter one of Double Exposure.

Chapter 1 will also see you trying to hide a bottlecap in Life is Strange Double Exposure and deciding whether to Call Loretta's bluff or answer her questions , so check out those guides for more help there.

Polaroid #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

In the scene 'A drink to Remember' you'll find yourself sitting with Safi at the Snapping Turtle bar after your misadventures in the abandoned bowling alley. Once you've decided what happened to Chloe in Double Exposure , you'll have the ability to explore. Once you gain control of Max, walk past the two students at a table, Reggie and Diamond, and look to your right: the Polaroid is by the backdoor.

Polaroid #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

It's very easy to get locked out of collecting Polaroid #2 so you'll want to be careful here. In the scene 'Things are looking up' you'll eventually find yourself walking home alone through the snow after Safi abruptly exits the rooftop party. Follow the path until you reach a fork; follow the left-hand path to reach the Polaroid, as following the right-side route will prompt a cutscene you can't walk back from.

Polaroid #3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

In the final scene of chapter one, 'Upstairs, Downcast' you'll be tasked with quickly clearing up your messy apartment before Amanda arrives. There's a lot of points of interaction in Max's home, but the most pertinent one here is to go downstairs and head straight for the telescope by the bay window. You'll find the Polaroid picture atop a bench with a green runner.

Life is Strange Double Exposure Chapter 2 Polaroid locations

There are five Polaroid pictures to find in chapter two of Life is Strange Double Exposure. The locations are scattered liberally all throughout this chapter, so you'll either need to pay close attention to your surroundings or stick to my handy walkthrough here to ensure you pick up all the little parallel world story details.

Chapter 2 will also see making a tricky choice about whether to send or delete the restraining order photo in Double Exposure and working out how to investigate the Cow Skull in Life is Strange. So we can help you with both of those when you get to it.

Polaroid #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

Chapter two kicks off in the scene called 'Table for Three'. This is where Max learns to wield her new set of powers, shifting between Dead World and Living World at Shift points. To find the Polaroid, shift into the Dead World timeline and head to the table where Reggie and Diamond were sitting back in chapter one, you'll find it there waiting.

Polaroid #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

In the next scene, 'By the Horns', you'll be able to explore a large part of the Caledon campus in the Living World timeline. Ignore the repeated prompts to head inside the Fine Arts Building, instead walk past the entrypoint and towards some benches next to the graffitied rock. The Polaroid is located on the right-hand bench under the cover.

Polaroid #3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

In 'Leaving Nothing Overlooked' you are tasked with making your way back to the scene of the crime. First you'll need to decide whether to save the footage or side with Gwen in Life is Strange: Double Exposure, and once that's out of the way you can look to the bench closest to where Safi was killed (look for the weird snowdrop flowers) to locate this Polaroid picture.

Polaroid #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

In the 'Avoiding Detection' scene you'll be tasked with recovering Safi's camera in Life is Strange Double Exposure . Once you're given the ability to Shift between timelines in Moses' office, jump to Dead world and head to the computer bank in the corner of the room. You'll find Polaroid #4 sitting on a lab technicians desk.

Polaroid #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

After all the excitement, Max will finally head back to her apartment. It's here, in the scene 'Photo Finished' where you'll find the final Polaroid location in chapter two. Shift into Living World and head into the downstairs living area. The fifth Polaroid is located towards the back of the room, sitting atop an old stereo unit.

Life is Strange Double Exposure Chapter 3 Polaroid locations

There are five Polaroid pictures hidden throughout Life is Strange Double Exposure chapter three. What's key to remember is that the first two scenes of 'Spin' don't contain any collectibles, with three then found in the third scene and the other two landing in the subsequent scenes. Which is all to say, once you reach the FAB, it's time to start paying attention.

Polaroid #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

You'll find Polaroid #1 after the sequence in Gwen's office. Once you've closed the door behind you, walk around the Fine Arts Building and over to the coffee shop in the corner. You'll need to Shift over to Living World and head into the corner. You'll find the Polaroid picture sitting on the furthest desk.

Polaroid #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

Your next port of call in the 'Re: Versus' scene is to head into the Fine Arts Building's administration wing. Make sure you use the Shift point outside of the library to get into the Living World timeline and then head over to where Vinh is sitting. To your right you'll spot a couch and coffee table, which is where you'll find the second Polaroid.

Polaroid #3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

Once you've got the dirt on Lucas from Vinh, it's time to interrogate the head of the literature department. Finding the evidence in Lucas' office in Life is Strange Double Exposure requires a little digging, but before you engage him in conversation take a little look around. When you're in the Dead World timeline, you'll find the Polaroid on the cabinet next to the gold typewriter.

Polaroid #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

The fourth Polaroid in Life is Strange Double Exposure chapter three is in the scene 'Nobody Wants to drink alone'. Head to the back of the Snapping Turtle where you'll be able to sit on a couch and enjoy a moment of reflection. Polaroid #4 is on top of an adjacent barrel in the Living World. With that found, the Life is Strange: Double Exposure romance options kick into another gear, so act carefully!

Polaroid #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

The fifth and final Polaroid in Chapter three of Life is Strange: Double Exposure is easy to miss. The 'Heartbreaking & Entering' scene sees Max trying to solve the mystery of a break in, but you'll want to grab this Polaroid before heading near the darkroom. In the Dead World timeline, head into the living area – the picture is on a table beneath the big leafy plant.

Life is Strange Double Exposure Chapter 4 Polaroid locations

There are four Polaroid Pictures in Life is Strange Double Exposure chapter four. Given the speed in which you move through scenes, and how easy it is to get locked into progression, you'll need to pay close attention to your movements and actions all throughout the events of 'Diptych'.

Polaroid #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

Once you're back in Max's apartment during the 'I Thought I Was The Only One' scene, you'll be given the opportunity to quiz an unexpected guest. Before you get changed into warmer clothes, you'll want to explore the living space in the Living World timeline; in the corner of the room is a table next to an empty easel, which is where you'll find the Polaroid.

Polaroid #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

Back in the Snapping Turtle you'll have the opportunity to survey two very different scenes. During ''No Party Like a Krampus Party' head over to the bathroom to Shift into Dead World, and then head over to the area where you first investigated the Cow Skull in Life is Strange Double Exposure . Next to the stage is a table in the far corner, with a Polaroid sitting atop of it.

Polaroid #3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

With Polaroid #2 in hand, Shift back over to the Living World timeline during the 'No Party Like a Krampus Party' scene. Make your way out to the patio where you'll find Lucas nervously preparing to participate in the roast. Before you do anything else, look for a green deck chair, which is where you'll find the Polaroid resting on the arm.

Polaroid #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

The 'Scatterbrained' scene in Chapter four is pretty chaotic, so you'll need to be careful if you want to find this picture. Head over to the area where you first obtained the Abraxas Puzzle Box in Life is Strange Double Exposure. Make sure you're in the Living World timeline, and you'll find the Polaroid on the benches undercover by the graffitied stone.

Life is Strange Double Exposure Chapter 5 Polaroid locations

The final chapter in Life is Strange: Double Exposure only contains three Polaroids, but they are well worth hunting down. These show just how much reality can fracture when power is unchecked, so follow these steps below to find the last Polaroid picture locations.

Polaroid #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

The first Polaroid in Chapter five can be found in 'Under Observation' when you're pulled back to the night of the rooftop party, only now things are looking a little strange. You'll want to head to the location where you first gave Safi the hidden bottlecap in Life is Strange Double Exposure , the Polaroid is on the ledge next to some otherworldly candy.

Polaroid #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

If you played the original Life is Strange you should recognize this location, one of the most infamous spots in the Blackwell Academy. There's only one Polaroid to find in the 'Quit Stalling' scene and it's right at the back of the bathroom. Look for the Victoria Chase graffiti on the wall above the radiator, and the Polaroid is stuck to the wall just below it.

Polaroid #3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

By the time you reach the 'Razing the Bar' scene, Max is starting to spiral – so make sure you pay close attention while you're exploring the Snapping Turtle. There's now a long table in-front of the stage, which has a stack of books on one end and a Polaroid picture placed on the other. Once this is in hand you should unlock the Archival Footage trophy in Life is Strange: Double Exposure.