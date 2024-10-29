What happened to Chloe in Life is Strange Double Exposure is a question answered through a conversation with Max's new best friend Safi. As Double Exposure is a direct sequel to 2015's Life is Strange, there's no way that this experience could exist without some pretty significant questions being answered – namely, did Bae or Bay survive the storm before this game starts?

Thankfully, you can import that Life is Strange choice into Life is Strange: Double Exposure very early on in the game. Here I can explain more about what happened to Chloe in Life is Strange, and further detail on the consequences of this important decision. This is a character that plays a big part in the story and later you'll be tasked with trying to find Safi's camera in Life is Strange Double Exposure.

As we discovered when writing the GamesRadar Life is Strange: Double Exposure review, this one will have wide consequences on your interactions throughout the adventure

What should you say happened to Chloe in Life is Strange Double Exposure?

Perhaps the most consequential Life is Strange: Double Exposure chapter one choices are what you should say happened to Chloe and your relationship to the "blue-haired girl", which is prompted by Safi sifting through your personal belongings in the Snapping Turtle (where you'll return later to investigate the Cow Skull in Life is Strange Double Exposure). It's in how you respond to these two choices which will let you set the Life is Strange: Double Exposure world state relative to the one you experienced at the end of the original Life is Strange.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Life is Strange Double Exposure 'Relationship with Chloe' choice

Safi will begin questioning Max about a photograph she keeps hidden away in her wallet, presenting you with two answers: "We were just friends" or "We were high-school sweethearts". This choice is more about settling Max's character arc, and may help guide you through some of the Life is Strange: Double Exposure relationships later down the line as you consider her sexual orientation and the choices in front of you.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Life is Strange: Double Exposure 'what happened to Chloe' choice

The options to 'What happened to Chloe?' are "She Died" or "We Grew Apart / We Broke Up" with the exact wording on the latter being informed by how you answered Safi's first prying question. It's this answer which lets you import your Life is Strange decision into Double Exposure, and one which will have wide ramifications to the story to follow.

If you tell Safi that "She died" then this will reflect that you originally chose to "Sacrifice Chloe" during the ending of the original Life is Strange. You'll see social media posts from Blackwater alumni like Victoria, and receive text messages from your parents, Chloe's mum Joyce, and others. You'll also have two polaroids of Chloe in your home which you can choose to display on the photo wall. The decision will impact some dialogue and inner-monologue lines later, but won't alter the story itself.

If you tell Safi that "We grew apart" then this will reflect that you originally chose to "Sacrifice Arcadia Bay" in the original Life is Strange. That doesn't, however, mean that Chloe will show up in Double Exposure. Instead, Max informs Safi that she and Chloe drifted apart over time. You'll find details of their fracture scribbled in Max's journal, root through old text messages between the two to get the goss on their breakup, and even display a couple of photos of the two together in your bedroom.

I'll be honest, making this decision increased how long Life is Strange: Double Exposure is to play quite significantly, as I couldn't immediately remember what canon option I preferred from the original game. Still, you'll want to choose wisely: as Max likes to constantly remind us all, sometimes you just can't change the past, no matter how much you may want to.