How long is Life is Strange Double Exposure? This new adventure from developer Deck Nine isn't the longest thing you'll play this year – but more than makes up for its runtime through its ability to capture an excellent sense of time and place. Set in the heart of snowy Vermont, Canada, you'll easily burn away hours exploring Caledon University, although it is possible to burn your way through Max Caufield's supernatural struggles if you feel so inclined.

Below you'll find details on how long it takes to beat Life is Strange: Double Exposure for all playstyles.

How long to beat Life is Strange Double Exposure?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

On average Life is Strange: Double Exposure lasts between 12-14 hours. That's if you don't take much time to root around in conversations for new details, or diving between the parallel universes to uncover easter eggs and new observations.

A completionist Life is Strange: Double Exposure playthrough will take around 20-25 hours, depending on how much time you spend agonizing over every decision and searching for all of the Life is Strange Double Exposure polaroid locations . There's plenty of hidden details throughout the game which can inform new dialogue options, and of course register at the end of a chapter to see how your choices line up against that of the wider community.

There's no right or wrong way to play but working out things like where to hide the bottlecap in Life is Strange Double Exposure or trying to investigate the Cow Skull in Life will definitely add some time. I know that I certainly found real value in going the competitionist route. Not only did it extend the Life is Strange: Double Exposure game length significantly, it also gave me plenty more time to spend with Max Caufield some nine years after our last supernatural misadventure. If you purchased the Ultimate Edition of the Life is Strange Double Exposure, you'll also have access to exclusive Exposure cat content, although this quest doesn't add significant time to the clock.

Once you're done with the game, you'll also have the option to replay scenes to hunt for collectibles and try out different choices to see the potential consequences, or restart them entirely to experience all of the different branches of the storyline. I know I'll be running it through again, if only to try out one of the other Life is Strange: Double Exposure romance paths… Hey, don't judge me! We're all friends here.

Check out our Life is Strange: Double Exposure review to see what we thought of the whole experience.