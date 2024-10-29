Where to hide the bottlecap in Life is Strange Double Exposure sees Max Caufield trying to get a bottlecap and place it on Safi to advance the storyline. What feels like an impossible choice to get one over on a supernaturally perceptive friend. You are given a variety of options here, but there's only one where you won't get caught out, and if there's any one universal truth in life it's that it's never fun getting rumbled by your friends.

Here I'm going to walk you through this early challenge that comes after you've decided what happened to Chloe in Double Exposure . Chapter 1 will also see you deciding to call Loretta's bluff or answer questions in Double Exposure, which we can also help with.

When I was playing the game in advance of our Life is Strange: Double Exposure review , this one caught me out forcing me to replay the scene later – if you want to avoid such a fate, keep on reading to get what you need.

How to get the bottlecap in Life is Strange Double Exposure

(Image credit: Square Enix)

While Max is hanging out with Moses and Safi on the roof of the observatory, you'll learn that the friends like to play a game where whoever is holding a bottlecap has to do what the other says (you know, within reason). To get this information in Life is Strange: Double Exposure, you'll need to wait until the group splits up, with Safi taking residence by the ledge and Moses going to inspect a telescope. Walk Max over to Moses and talk to him, which is where he'll explain the game and give Max a bottlecap before highlighting a couple of options for where to hide it – inside Safi's cigarettes, her bag, a box of candy, or in a snowbank.

Where should you hide the bottlecap in Life is Strange Double Exposure?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

In Life is Strange Double Exposure you'll have to hide the bottlecap in the box of Sour Katz candy near the chairs.

Do not hide the bottlecap in Safi's handbag, in her cigarettes, or in the snowbank – all of these options will ensure that you get called out in one way or another.

Once you've hidden it, walk over to Safi and strike up a conversation. Eventually you'll have the option to offer Safi some candy; when she accepts, you'll be able to pour out the treats (along with the bottlecap) into her hand, giving you a window to discover more about Safi's big, secret news or leave the entire thing be and let Safi keep her secret (for now). This decision won't have major ramifications on the wider story, but it will impact the end-of-chapter summary, which tracks whether: 'Max won the bottlecap game'; 'Max won, but let Safi keep her secret'; 'Max didn't win the bottlecap game'.

I'll be honest, trying to get this one right extended how long it took to beat Life is Strange Double Exposure significantly.