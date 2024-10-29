Call Loretta's bluff or answer her questions in Life is Strange Double Exposure?

Should you finish Loretta's interview or call her bluff in Life is Strange Double Exposure? It's a decision that can affect your relationship with both Loretta and Gwen and, while it can seem inconsequential, it can have far reaching consequences. I'm going to walk you through the choices and consequences of all of it below, but there are a few things to consider here.

You may only be in the earliest stages of chapter two, but you really need to consider at this juncture whether you're more aligned with the plight of the students or your fellow faculty members – and how you're feeling, generally, about Safi's murder. Choices like this stack up as you play and can have a noticeable impact on the length of Life is Strange Double Exposure.

Should you finish Loretta's interview or call her bluff?

Loretta will come at you with some pretty pointed questions in Life is Strange: Double Exposure, and isn't shy about the fact your answers are on the record and likely to appear in a podcast – Loretta has, naturally, decided to investigate Safi's murder on her own.

If you call Loretta's bluff then Max will refuse to answer any questions, causing the student journalist to run right to Gwen and inform the teacher you were eavesdropping. Gwen will be angry with you for this, slamming her office door in your face – if this is a character you want to maintain a friendship with in future chapters, then you should go a different route.

If you decide to Answer Loretta's questions then you'll have the ability to decide how much or little information you want to give, but either way Loretta will constantly turn your words back at you. In the end, you'll be able to make Loretta somebody else's problem – sending her in the direction of Safi's mother, Gwen, or Vinh. It doesn't really matter who you choose here, but that person will be upset that Loretta is now hounding them in the future.

At this stage in chapter one, there's still one more of the Life is Strange Double Exposure polaroids for you to find and discover, and the Abraxas Puzzle box to solve.