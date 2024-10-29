How to find Safi's camera in Life is Strange Double Exposure

In order to find Safi's camera in Life is Strange Double Exposure involves a multi-stage puzzle, shifting between Living World and Dead World to change elements in the parallel realities. Which you'll need to do this while Detective Alderman is trying to get into Moses' lab as part of the investigation into Safi's murder.

Much like the puzzle to inspect the Cow Skull in Life is Strange Double Exposure early in chapter two, it's easy to get stuck if you aren't paying close attention to clues. I know I certainly did when I was playing in advance of our Double Exposure review going live. So I'm going to walk you through this puzzle step-by-step, from breaking into Moses' lab through to finding the safe, to identifying the Saiph constellation.

How to get into Moses' office in Life is Strange Double Exposure

Once Max has finished comforting Moses and confronting Detective Alderman you'll need to get into Moses' office to recover the evidence he took from the scene of Safi's murder. With the detective paying close attention to the lab doors in Dead World you'll need to find an alternative. Run around the corner and locate the Shift point, and once you're in Living World you'll have no problem walking into the lab unaccosted in Life is Strange Double Exposure.

There's a lot of things to interaction with in this room, but your primary goal is to engage Moses in conversation until you reach the prompt to 'keep any contraband?' which is where you'll learn he has an electric kettle squirreled away somewhere safe. Before you can start poking around for it, you'll need to fetch Moses an allen wrench so that he can fix the telescope. To get this item shift back to Dead World and grab the wrench from the central table.

Shift back to the Living World with the allen wrench and hand it to Moses, who will then proceed to fix the telescope and show you a locked cabinet by his desk. Once he's distracted, you can walk over to the sideboard and pick up a key, shift back to Dead World, and use it to unlock the cabinet. Once you're inside, you'll find a note that says "under 'safe'".

How to find the safe in Life is Strange Double Exposure

Before you go any further, don't forget to pick up one of the Life is Strange Double Exposure polaroid picture collectibles on Carla's desk in Dead World – just behind you, after you accessed the cabinet. With that in hand you can now start looking for this mysterious safe. Interact with an anime poster in the corner of the room and search the box underneath it, prompting Max to realize she needs a hand.

At this point you'll want to shift back to Living World and ask Moses if he has a safe. He'll say that he doesn't, but does mention a star called Saiph, which can be located in the Orion constellation. With the handy info in hand, you'll want to Shift back to Dead World and head up the staircase in the lab, and be on the lookout for a Star Projector on the railing. Interact with this projector and Max will muse that Moses must have used it to paint the mural on the adjacent wall, and that Saiph should be on there.

At this point, you'll need to line up the constellations with the mural. The best point of focus here are the two stick figures in the top-right corner; match these outlines to the body shapes on the wall. Once the Star Projector is locked into place, you'll be able to head downstairs and locate the Saiph constellation in the lower-left side of the room – Max will spot Safi's camera hidden in a vent.

How to avoid getting caught taking the camera in Life is Strange Double Exposure

Before Max can grab the camera, Detective Alderman will gain access to the Dead World lab. This will open up a small stealth section, where Max must avoid detection whilst the detective sweeps the room. Thankfully, there's a Shift point right behind you, so use it to head back to Living World. Once there, go over to the Christmas tree and grab the annoying motion-sensor activated ornament.

With that in-hand, you'll want to go upstairs in Living World and use the Shift point to get back into Dead World, where Max will then plant the ornament and draw Alderman upstairs. Quickly Shift back to Living world and run downstairs then, using the Shift point in the corner by the telescope, to head back into Dead World. If you're feeling unsure of whether you'll be clear of Alderman when you make the jump back, remember you can use Pulse to track his movements in real-time.

Regardless, once you find yourself back in Dead World you'll want to try and push the stack of unassembled telescope parts out of the way of the vent. Naturally this makes a lot of noise, prompting Alderman to investigate. It's at this stage you'll be prompted to use Max's growing powers to shift the unassembled parts and the assembled telescope between the timelines. This causes enough of a distraction that Max can grab Safi's camera from the vent, shift into Living World, and leave Moses' office with the evidence with Detective Alderman none the wiser.

Agree to inform Alderman or Refuse to cooperate in Life is Strange Double Exposure?

Before you wrap up chapter 2, you'll be confronted by a final choice: Should you agree to inform Alderman, or reuse to inform Alderman in Life is Strange Double Exposure? This choice is more about relationship building than anything else. If you agree to inform Alderman about any evidence that may show up in the future, he'll trust you more – although Moses will be disappointed that you didn't have his back. If you refuse to inform Alderman… well, he'll be pissed, and that will inform the tenor of your interactions from there onwards. It's deliberating these sorts of decisions that increase how long it takes to beat Life is Strange: Double Exposure , but I wouldn't have it any other way.

When you eventually clear chapter 2 and head into chapter 2 you'll need to work out how to search Lucas' office in Life is Strange Double Exposure, which we can help you with when the time comes.