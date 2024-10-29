How to search Lucas' office in Life is Strange Double Exposure

Struggling to find the evidence in Lucas' office in Life is Strange Double Exposure? I don't blame you – there's a smattering of damning things to find in there, but you'll need to have a real good root around to trigger the next section of the chapter.

Getting stuck snooping around Lucas' office in the Dead World timeline is of those things that can really increase how long it takes to beat Life is Strange: Double Exposure, but thankfully I'm going to help you speed through this lengthy section of the game and get moving on to the next encounter.

How to find the Maya Okada evidence

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Once you've finished up conversations with Gwen, Yasmin, and Vinh in the Living World timeline of Life is Strange: Double Exposure you'll be pushed into Lucas' office to pry for more information about Maya Okada – the student who mysteriously died some years before. This conversation will be different depending on the choices you've made so far, with Lucas' tone heavily informed by the status of your relationship, and whether you chose to send the restraining order photo to Safi in Double Exposure.

Once you're through that conversation, Max will realize that she needs to snoop through Lucas' office. Get out of the room and head to the nearest Shift point by the cafe to transition over to the Dead World timeline. Once you're there, head over to Lucas' empty office and enter the room. There's plenty of points-of-interaction in here, including one of the Life is Strange Double Exposure polaroid collectibles .

Before you do anything else, head over to the bottom draw of the filing cabinet and inspect all of the documents inside. This is where Max will find confirmation that Maya, Vinh, and Safi were all classmates and that Lucas was their tutor – you'll also discover that Lucas paid particularly close attention to Maya, in a scene which echoes some of the unfortunate events in the original game.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix) (Image credit: Square Enix)

Top Tip If you're struggling to find the key, you may have encountered the same bug which one of our writers encountered while playing in advance of the Life is Strange: Double Exposure review. To circumvent this, you'll need to try reloading from the last save, which should fix the problem.

At this point you might find yourself a little stuck. The key to getting through this scene is to inspect the photograph on Lucas' desk. Rotate the frame until you find a key taped to the bottom of it. With this now in hand, you're able to interact with a couple of other areas of the office, but what you're looking for is that golden typewriter. Use the key to unlock the tray and you'll uncover a hidden manuscript, revealing that Lucas plagiarized and profited off of his young student's work.

With this information now in hand, you'll need to take a snapshot of the two manuscripts side-by-side. Once you've completed this, Double Exposure will shift forward and into a confrontation between Max and Safi, and there's nothing you can say here that will ease her frustration about Max spreading gossip all around campus regarding Safi's book deal falling through.