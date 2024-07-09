Marvel's Wolverine dev is the second in 3 months to leave Sony and join The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk studio CDPR, is "thrilled to be getting back into RPGs"

A key developer on Marvel's Wolverine is the second in just three months to depart Sony and link up with The Witcher and Cyberpunk studio CD Projekt Red.

Former Marvel's Wolverine story lead Mary Kenney took to LinkedIn (thanks, PlayStation Lifestyle) to announce: "Today was my first day as a senior writer at CD Projekt RED ... I can't wait to talk more about my project, I'm thrilled to be getting back into RPGs, and my team is talented, welcoming, and just flat-out cool."

Kenney joined Insomniac in March 2019 and was a writer on 2020's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and 2021's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart before signing on to co-lead the narrative team of Marvel's Wolverine.

This comes just three months after Marvel's Wolverine art director Aaron Habibipour himself left Sony to join CDPR as art director on the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel Project Orion, which had previously recruited veteran developers from Control, Diablo, Mortal Kombat, and BioWare RPGs.

It's unclear which one of the many upcoming CDPR games Kenney will be working on, nor in what capacity, but I'd be willing to hazard a guess that it's a narrative-related position given her pedigree.

Marvel's Wolverine was revealed in September 2021, which was somehow almost three years ago, in a brief teaser showing the titular superhero drinking at a bar. We haven't seen anything official from the game since then, not counting leaks and rumors of course, and there's still no official release date or window. Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb speculated early last year that it could release "as early as" Fall 2024, but as of December 2023 it was still in "early production," making a release this year unlikely.

