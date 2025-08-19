Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is gracing Nintendo Switch 2 with its presence next year
The best Indy game ever is going mobile
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, MachineGames has announced.
During Gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live, MachineGames and Bethesda showed off a new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's upcoming DLC, The Order of Giants, releasing on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on September 4.
The trailer looks genuinely great and you should all watch the embed just below, but it turns out it was burying the lede, as immediately after it ended the Switch 2 reveal happened, confirming a release on the platform next year.
I will take absolutely any excuse to play through Indiana Jones and the Great Circle again, and I honestly can't think of a better one than a Switch 2 release, but I'll temper my expectations until I see how it looks and performs on the console.
I'll happily accept a visual compromise if it means the game runs smoothly docked and undocked on the Switch 2, but I'm worried about the frame rate, especially as someone who experienced mild motion sickness playing the game on Xbox Series X.
The Great Circle's first DLC sees Indy swing on back to Rome to help new character Father Ricci track down a mysterious artifact, a search that takes you through ancient crypts beneath the streets of the city. I'm particularly excited to explore MachineGames' imagining of the Colosseum ruins, which you get a glimpse of in the above trailer.
