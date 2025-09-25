Famously Canadian Wolverine gets yet another Australian actor in the Insomniac PS5 game, in what the star calls "one of the greatest honors of my life, one of the biggest responsibilities I've ever had"

Insomniac Games has revealed who will be playing Wolverine in its upcoming game, with Spartacus and Gears of War actor Liam Mcintyre taking on the role.

Marvel's Wolverine had its reveal party at last night's PlayStation State of Play showcase , with us getting our first look at gameplay for Insomniac's next Marvel game. And while it gave us a disappointing "Fall 2026" release date (meaning the game will have gone about five years from reveal to release), it does look like a solid action game in the vein of Marvel's Spider-Man.

We also got to meet the game's Wolverine, with Liam McIntyre (who played JD Fenix in Gears of War alongside a ton of film and TV roles) taking up the mantle, who called it "one of the greatest honors of my life, one of the biggest responsibilities I've ever had, and one of the coolest things I've ever got to do."

Marvel’s Wolverine - Behind The Claws | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

During the showcase creative director Marcus Smith said "that level of acting and being able to just deliver that performance with believability across both spectrums was something [...] we all agreed: He's the one. We don't need to see anyone else." And despite Wolverine being famously Canadian, it turns out Australians are the best at playing the character, apparently.

McIntyre confirmed that he's actually played some of Marvel's Wolverine, saying "there was this one section of the game I got to try. It was just visceral, immediate, and so incredibly satisfying, and I was like, 'this is gonna be amazing.'" And while we're unlikely to hear the lead voice actor for a game say "it's kinda mid yeah" the passion and description given by McIntyre does give me somewhat high hopes that the combat will be good.

Marvel's Wolverine dev says it's "darker and more brutal than you might expect from Insomniac," and after seeing the "claws up through the face" scene the director worried was "too far," I'm sure getting that vibe.