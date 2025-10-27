The Outer Worlds 2 will indeed be on Game Pass but only at the most expensive tier for Xbox players, while PC Game Pass subscribers get a slightly better deal. What with developer Obsidian Entertainment being owned by Xbox, it's hardly a surprise that The Outer Worlds 2 will make it into the subscription library, but with Game Pass looking less like a good deal these days, is it worth it? With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about how to play The Outer Worlds 2 on Game Pass.

How to play The Outer Worlds 2 on Game Pass (Image: © Xbox Game Studios) The Outer Worlds 2 will be added to Game Pass on launch day – October 29 (for more specific details, make sure you check out the Outer Worlds 2 release times) – but it will be available to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers only. That's not exactly ideal as the Ultimate tier is the most expensive subscription tier Game Pass offers, recently getting its price increased to $29.99/£22.99 per month. A PC Game Pass subscription is cheaper at $16.49/£13.49 per month but has more restrictions compared to Ultimate, though these won't really impede playing The Outer Worlds 2. The slightly good news is, as an Xbox Game Studios-published game, The Outer Worlds 2 is highly unlikely to ever leave Game Pass, so you'll always have access to it for as long as you have your Ultimate or PC subscription. Furthermore, based on the length of The Outer Worlds 2, it's feasible that you could complete the game within a month and then cancel your subscription to avoid paying full price ($69.99/£59.99) anyway, but buying the game on your platform of choice will be the better option if you don't want to worry about subscriptions or rushing to finish.

Given the amount of depth and reactivity the game has to offer, as highlighted in our Outer Worlds 2 review, it's worth checking out – Game Pass subscription or not.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.