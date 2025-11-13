Slavek's purse location in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Slavek's lost purse in KCD2 is something he asks you to find after settling the dispute with him and another knight in the infirmary, not long after starting the Mysteria Ecclesiae DLC. It's an optional task, but considering it's right in front of you when you begin, most players will probably have this goal to complete. However, Slavek's instructions on where to find this purse aren't especially clear, as he mentions it being near a well – and there's at least three of them around the Monastery. To help narrow it down, we've got the location of Slavek's purse laid out clearly below.

Where to find Slavek's Purse

Slavek's lost purse is at the location marked on the map above, in a bush Northwest of the well on the Southwest side of the Monastery, near the construction site. When you look at the bush, circle it until you're at the Northside, looking south. The purse is a little wine-red pouch in the dirt, half concealed by shrubbery, shown below.

If you bring the purse back to Slavek, he'll become a combat tutor you can use to improve your unarmed combat. Admittedly, the Mysteria Ecclesiae DLC doesn't have a huge amount of combat in it, being more about stealth and detective work, but then again, those unarmed skill buff increases will stick for when you return to the main game, or for when you pursue other DLC challenges.

