How to catch Crayfish in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Catching Crayfish in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 might not sound particularly difficult at first glance, but it turns out to be an incredibly confusing and challenging task, as part of a KCD2 side quest called "Our Daily Bread" where you have to find supplies for the Monastery partway through the Mysteria Ecclesiae DLC. After discovering a book that highlights crayfish as the "poor man's salmon", you'll need to catch 8 Crayfish – but finding them, especially while having to sneak around guards, is not easy. Having done it myself, I'll explain how.

How to get Crayfish in the Mysteria Ecclesiae DLC

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

To catch Crayfish for the quest "Our Daily Bread", you need to do the following:

Head to the marked area of ponds (the Hatcheries) on the West side of the Monastery. Get into the water and crouch, so you're as close to the surface as possible. Slowly walk around the ponds, listening for a rattling sound. Once you do, home in on the noise. Once it's as loud as it can get, look down into the water and you should see a Red Crayfish, perhaps half hidden by a rock. Interact with the Crayfish to pick it up.

Players can also catch Crayfish in the Pond in the East herb garden, though not enough to fulfill the 8 Crayfish requirement. This quest also happens while you have to be hiding from the guards (so as not to break quarantine), so make sure you're watching for signs of them patrolling!

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

There is an optional hidden Achievement/Trophy that can be obtained here: Ostraconophobia: "You were nipped to death by Crayfish." To get this is relatively straightforward: when picking them up, Crayfish have a chance to inflict a small amount of damage to Henry as they pinch his fingers. To get the achievement, simply have low enough health that the little pinch is a lethal blow! And make sure you have a recent save, of course.

