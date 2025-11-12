How to make the Plague Mask Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Plague Mask is the focus of a Mysteria Ecclesiae DLC main quest called "Prevention." As the plague gets out of control and Henry is forced to confront it more directly, as well as quarantine coming down on the Monastery, it's clear that a Plague Mask is needed to keep you safe. However, you'll need a lot of pieces and ingredients to craft the specialized hood – Aromatic Oil, Mint, Sage, Leather, Flax Rope and Leather – and with guards patrolling, you'll have a real challenge getting around without being spotted and sent back to the Infirmary. To make it easier, we've got the locations of all the items you need to craft the Plague Mask in KCD2 below.

How to craft the Plague Hood and find all ingredient locations

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

To craft the Plague Mask for the Prevention quest, you need to head to the marked locations on the map above to get the following items. You don't need to get them in this order, but this is the easiest, most natural path to progress with.

Mint and Sage. Joachim's Herb Garden is easy to access and full of all manner of herbs for you to raid. Just go ahead when you leave and turn right, following the path around the back of the Monastery. The herbs grow in abundance, and you need eight of either in any combination. While you're here, remember to get 3 Chamomile, 1 Sage and 1 Valerian. You'll need them later. Aromatic Oil recipe. In the library, in the corner opposite when you enter the room, is a lectern with a book on it called "Records on Fragrant Oils and Their Virtues." Flick to the second-to-last page to find the recipe for the "Oil of Protection from Illness (Oleum Contra Morbos)." This will automatically add the recipe to your Apothecary book. Rope and Leather. Head to the outside construction site at the Southwest side of the Monastery. Here you'll need to grab Pig Skin, which is found everywhere, and Flax Rope. This is harder to find, but it's coiled up on the ground next to a parked cart and barrel in the middle of the area, as shown below. Apothecary. Finally, head back to the Infirmary and the room at the back. Here, brew "Essential Oil" with your new recipe, the Chamomile, Sage, and Valerian you picked up at the Herb Garden. After that you should have all the ingredients, so turn to the workbench opposite the Alchemy Table and interact with it to craft the Plague Mask!

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Keep in mind that you'll be doing all of this through stealth, so make sure you take your time to navigate around guards. There'll also be the occasional NPC you need to reassure, like the Librarian, so make sure you're ready for Speech checks!

