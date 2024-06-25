Elden Ring streamer Kai Cenat has spent over 50 hours and 500 deaths trying to defeat Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss - longer than it took to get there from the DLC's start

Hungry Elden Ring streamer Kai Cenat is now staring down the barrel of Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss, and so far, he's clocked in 500 deaths over the course of 50 hours.

Cenat, who's been plowing through Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree relentlessly since it was released last week, was previously nearing the end of the DLC after 51 hours and 536 deaths. That's nothing short of a huge achievement in itself, considering the streamer had never played a FromSoftware game before around two months ago.

Unfortunately, Cenat has come up against the absolute roadblock that is Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss. Don't worry, we won't spoil any details relating to the boss itself here, but as you can tell by the 'before' and 'after'-style screenshots of Cenat's streams just below, it's really taking a toll on him.

Kai Cenat is still trying to defeat the last main boss of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree 50 hours later! 😭 pic.twitter.com/E67jtJiUHnJune 25, 2024

Cenat has now allegedly taken over 50 hours on the DLC's final boss, and has apparently died to the foe more than 500 times. This means Cenat's now taken the amount of time on the final boss that he required to reach Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss in the first place, which is pretty mind-blowing when you think about it.

This also means Cenat's 500 death count to Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss has officially overtaken his previous high count - 400 deaths at the hands of Malenia. As someone who knows all about the expansion's final boss, I can't honestly say I'm surprised at the 500 deaths, or the 50 hours.

Famed Elden Ring player Let Me Solo Her has dubbed the DLC a "10/10," and in paying tribute to the player, Cenat himself called them "the goat" earlier this week during one of his livestreams.

