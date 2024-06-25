"It's already a 10/10 for me": Elden Ring legend Let Me Solo Her has high praise for Shadow of the Erdtree thanks to its greatest addition – a really big pot helmet

Elden Ring's famed Let Me Solo Her is already loving the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, dubbing it a "10/10," which may or may not be down to an incredibly large pot helmet.

We all know and love Let Me Solo Her, the prestigious Elden Ring player and bane of Malenia, who FromSoftware even sent a damn real-life sword to for their heroics. Now, Let Me Solo Her has turned their attention to Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and on the very first day the expansion came out, they said it was "already a 10/10 for me."

1st day of DLC and it's already a 10/10 for me pic.twitter.com/Xi06W5yUGfJune 21, 2024

This could possibly have something to do with Let Me Solo Her having seemingly discovered an even bigger pot helmet in the Lands of Shadow. Everyone knows the garb the famed player wears by now, but from the look of the screenshot just above, it seems like they've managed to get their hands on the Greatjar helmet, found within the Belurat Gaol in the northwest Gravesite Plain region.

The helmet isn't anything special if you're looking its statistics, truth be told. The highest resistance rating it offers is merely 8.0 against physical damage, and it weighs a hefty 12.3 points, so there's no chance you're equipping it with a full set of armor on and rolling around freely. But then again, that's not what Let Me Solo Her does.

A follow-up tweet reveals that Let Me Solo Her felled Messmer the Impaler on day two of the Elden Ring DLC being out in the wilds, meaning they've blitzed through Rellana, Twin Moon Knight, and the Golden Hippopotamus. It looks like they utilized the Mimic Tear Spirit Summon in the fight against Messmer, at least, which a lot of Elden Ring players appear to be coming round to in the DLC.

If you're struggling through the Lands of Shadow, look at our guide on where to find Scadutree Fragments in Shadow of the Erdtree to power up your Tarnished.