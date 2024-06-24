Twitch streamer Kai Cenat nears Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss after 51 hours and 536 deaths, challenging his legendary run of the base game

Huge Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is pushing through Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree at a blistering pace, nearing the DLC's final boss with over 51 hours and played and more than 536 deaths.

If the name 'Kai Cenat' seems somewhat familiar to you, it's because he's taken the streaming world by storm over the last few months, having turned his attention to FromSoftware games. His Elden Ring marathon clocked in at 167 hours with more than 1,700 deaths - and more than 400 of those deaths were purely at the hands of Malenia.

Not one to rest on his laurels, Cenat has now turned his attention to Shadow of the Erdrtee, and despite the expansion just releasing last week, he's already clocked in well over 50 hours in the DLC. just below, you can see an update on the marathon from yesterday, where Cenat demolished Messmer the Impaler, Shadow of the Erdrtee's third main boss, after 27 hours and 368 deaths.

Kai Cenat has defeated the 3rd Main Boss in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree! “Messmer the Impaler” 27hrs in, with 368 deaths🔥 pic.twitter.com/vct5Clzfl1June 23, 2024

It's a little unclear how Cenat has arrived at Messmer the Impaler as his third main boss - it means he probably hasn't fought the Divine Beast Dancing Line, but it does mean he's likely already beaten Rellana, Twin Moon Knight, and the Golden Hippopotamus. Both of those bosses are hard as nails, by the way.

More recently, Cenat has beaten the Putrescent Knight after 51 hours of playing, and 536 deaths. We won't spoil the boss order for Shadow of the Erdtree here, but the Twitter account tracking Cenat's playthrough below claims he only has one main boss to defeat in order to complete the DLC.

Kai Cenat has defeated a Remembrance Boss in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree! “Putrescent Knight” 51hrs in, with 536 deaths!😭 pic.twitter.com/GT7VIvpuDXJune 24, 2024

If you're a big fan of Cenat's playthrough, then great news - the streamer is planning to marathon his way through Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and the entire Dark Souls trilogy after completing Shadow of the Erdtree. I really hope he gets a long break in between those feats.

