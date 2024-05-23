After beating Elden Ring in 167 hours with more than 1,700 deaths, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is turning his attention to Shadow of the Erdtree, Sekiro, and the entire Dark Souls trilogy

Major Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has announced his intention to marathon his way through Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and the Dark Souls trilogy, following his recent Elden Ring odyssey.

Earlier this month, Cenat's Elden Ring playthrough made headlines as he spent 167 hours making his way through The Lands Between. 24 of those hours - and 400 of his 1,700 total deaths - were taken up by Malenia, and there were several points where it seemed like the streamer might give up entirely. Since his eventual victory, however, it seems that Cenat has been firmly bitten by the FromSoftware bug, as he now plans to make his way through most of other Soulslike games.

On a recent stream, the streamer confirmed that he planned to marathon Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, suggesting that it might take him even longer to complete than the base game. After that, he plans to take on Sekiro, a game which many have suggested he's likely to find even harder than Elden Ring.

After a palette cleanser with Rockstar's 2006 cult classic Bully, Cenat plans to move on to Bloodborne, before rounding out his runback of FromSoft classics with the Dark Souls trilogy - I look forward to his attempts against Ornnstein and Smough. Sadly there's no sign of Demon's Souls in either its original or remade form, but perhaps when all this is done, Cenat will eventually be compelled to dig that out too.

Ok, Bully isn't on there, but otherwise this is a pretty classic rundown of the best FromSoftware games.