Elden Ring's Malenia was just defeated by Twitch's biggest streamer - and it only took him 24 hours and 400 straight deaths to do it

Twitch's biggest streamer is currently taking on Elden Ring, but it's proving a significant challenge for him - as marked out by 432 deaths across 24 hours of gameplay.

Kai Cenat, who has the platform's second highest sub count and by far the largest total viewership over the past 30 days, has spent 148 of the 200-ish hours he's spent streaming this month playing Elden Ring. It's safe to say that it's not been going all that well - 148 hours is a pretty long time for an Elden Ring playthrough, and I'd suggest that the 1,600 deaths Cenat racked up during that time is above average, too.

None of that has been helped, however, by a significant roadblock in any Elden Ring run - Malenia. By far the game's most notorious boss, the Goddess of Rot is a major late-game challenge. Cenat found that out for himself, spending a full 24-hour day of streaming time trying to defeat her, and tallying up a full 25% of those 1,600 deaths in the attempt.

All that ended last night, however, as Cenat finally defeated Malenia on his 433rd attempt. Before that, however, it had been looking pretty rough - around the halfway mark (that's 200+ deaths over 12 hours), Cenat's mental resolve seemed to be slipping.

Malenia got Kai Cenat acting like Yuji at the end of the Shibuya Arc Mind you he been trying go beat this boss for 10+ hours & 200+ deaths pic.twitter.com/lDiuBG1l4zMay 16, 2024

Eventually, however, all that practice paid off, and with a nudge from the community, Cenat was eventually able to defeat Malenia. Understandably, there was some substantial euphoria when that finally happened - I'm somewhat surprised that Cenat's elaborate stream backdrop survived the celebrations so unscathed.

After 24+ hours and over 400 deaths, Kai Cenat has defeated Malenia in Elden Ring pic.twitter.com/fjqPiLznQuMay 17, 2024

At this rate, Cenat might have completed the game just in time for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.