Elden Ring DLC release time – the Shadow of the Erdtree countdown is on

With less than 24 hours to go, the Elden Ring DLC release time is nearly here. As exciting as the Shadow of the Erdtree countdown is, though, you'll want to prepare right to avoid disappointment.

Mainly, it's worth noting that you can't just wander in. The basics on how to start the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in Elden Ring come down to beating two nasty ol' bosses. You'll likely know plenty about the Elden Ring Radahn boss fight, though another technically optional boss fight, Mohg, is apparently offering people a bit more trouble.

Publisher Bandai Namco put the word out recently that plenty of you needed to get a move on with the optional boss as, roughly one week ago, around 77% of Xbox players didn't have the achievement for doing so. The image wasn't rosy elsewhere, either, as only 38.7% of Steam players and 34.7% of PlayStation users had defeated Mohg. The community has gotten involved since, so I sincerely hope those numbers are looking healthier now. If you're still struggling, though - our guide on how to beat Mohg will point you to where you need to go.

To that end, assuming you've done everything you need, here's everything you need to know about when Elden Ring's DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, releases on PC and console.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Elden Ring DLC release time on PC

3pm PT

6pm EDT

11pm BST

12am CEST (June 21)

The Elden Ring DLC release time on PC is simultaneous across the world, which works out better for some than others. If you live in America, you can play Shadow of the Erdtree on Steam at 3pm PT or 6pm EDT. Those in the UK, though, will be waiting until 11pm BST.

The Elden Ring DLC release time on Xbox and PS5, meanwhile, is a tad easier to explain. For the most part, it's midnight local time on June 21. That's basically the case across the UK and Europe, though in America you can play Shadow of the Erdtree at 9pm PT on June 20 - those of you on ET, though, will be waiting until midnight like the rest of us.

(Image credit: FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

Elden Ring DLC countdown for PC

Elden Ring DLC pre-load

You can pre-load Elden Ring's DLC 48 hours prior to launch if you're on PlayStation. So, right now. Those on PC and Xbox, however, will have to wait until Shadow of the Erdtree launches.

And when it does, it looks like you're in for a treat. We've given it full marks in our Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree review, praising all from the evocative landscapes to the bosses that'll bring you low again and again.

"The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion had a lot to live up to, but gorgeous vistas, superb boss fights, and a range of fun new gear sweep you through a massive expansion that feels half as long as it is. At this point, it's almost getting boring praising FromSoftware every time."

You don't have long to wait now.

