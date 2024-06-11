As Elden Ring DLC nears, publisher reminds fans you can't access Shadow of the Erdtree without beating 2 specific bosses as at least 77% on Xbox haven't done so yet
Bandai Namco has given a "friendly PSA" that we have "less than two weeks to prepare"
Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco has given Tarnished warriors everywhere a "friendly PSA" after it was highlighted that, as it stands, the majority of players won't actually be able to access the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC due to them not beating two mandatory bosses.
In case you missed the memo, in order to access the DLC when it launches this month, players will need to beat both Starscourge Radahn and Mohg, Lord of Blood from the base game. It doesn't matter what your level is or how strong you are – if you've not slain those two, then there's no fun time in the Land of Shadow for you. Despite hype levels for the DLC being through the roof, however, the majority of players across all platforms still haven't beaten Mohg, and many haven't beaten Radahn, either.
"Friendly PSA for all those looking forward to Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree," Bandai Namco writes on Twitter, quoting one user pointing out the rarity of the Steam achievement for beating Mohg. "You have less than two weeks to prepare!"
To be exact, on Steam, only 38.7% of players have defeated Mohg, Lord of Blood at the time of writing, while little over half have set Radahn packing, with 54.5% grabbing the achievement. Believe it or not, though, this is actually the platform where players have been most productive – on PlayStation, 46.6% of people have slain Radahn, while only 34.7% have taken down Mohg. It's an even worse situation on Xbox, where 32.8% have beaten Radahn, and a mere 22.98% have shown Mohg what for, meaning at least 77% of players on the platform are unprepared for the DLC right now.
There's no shame if you happen to be in the majority who hasn't yet taken down the pair of foes, of course, but if you're looking forward to the release of the action RPG's expansion on June 21, it's definitely worth looking into completing this short laundry list of bosses now. If you need any assistance in tracking the pair down and exploiting their weaknesses, you can check out our handy guides on how to beat Mohg, Lord of Blood and Starscourge Radahn.
Be sure to read up on how to start the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in Elden Ring before its release this month.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.