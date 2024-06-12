Elden Ring veterans come together to help the many players who haven't beaten Mohg triumph so they can play the DLC in 9 days

I don't mean to alarm you, but Elden Ring 's highly anticipated expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, will be upon us next week, which means there's less than a week to prepare for it. With some base game bosses mandatory to defeat before starting the DLC, many in the community are rallying together to help their fellow Tarnished out and get them over the line before that crucial release date.

Before you can start Shadow of the Erdtree, you'll need to have slain both Starscourge Radahn and Mohg, Lord of Blood (not to be confused with Mohg, the Omen) – a task that the majority of players are yet to achieve . On Steam, just 38.7% of people have the achievement for taking down Mohg, and that's the platform where players have been the most successful. Elden Ring's publisher, Bandai Namco, even posted a "friendly PSA" reminding players as such this week because, as it stands, there are going to be a lot of people unable to venture into the Land of Shadow.

Over on Twitter, sharing the stats of how few people have defeated the two bosses on Steam, Elden Ring dataminer and content creator Sekiro Dubi writes : "We need a Tsuboi Klein [Let Me Solo Her] that this time helps players get into the DLC, otherwise it's gonna be rough for most players trying to access the Shadow Lands."

This is an effort many noble Tarnished can get behind, with some immediately taking matters into their own hands and offering their assistance. "I'll be the hero this city needs," one Twitter user replies .

We need a @TsuboiKlein that this time helps players get into the DLC, otherwise it's gonna be rough for most players trying to access the Shadow Lands pic.twitter.com/GLyIHRB2VLJune 11, 2024

Others have already been hard at work doing this exact thing: "Have been dropping my summon sign in front of Mohg's arena. Non-stop summoning," one player writes . "I have literally been doing this for the past week. So once again. Anyone on PC needing help beating Mohg. [Hit me up]," tweets another.

This effort can also be seen across the Elden Ring multiplayer subreddit, r/BeyondTheFog, which is full of people offering their assistance ahead of the DLC's launch, particularly if it helps others get into the DLC. "Available to help with any boss or especially help those preparing for the DLC with Mohg," one Tarnished warrior states .

Scrolling down the subreddit, dozens of players who previously requested help with the Radahn and Mohg fights have flagged the threads with the 'Duty Fulfilled' tag to highlight that someone successfully assisted them. It's honestly really wholesome and proves that not everyone will simply hit players struggling with a fight with a 'git gud.'

At the time of writing, the stats on the achievements to beat the two bosses prove that there's still a long way to go, but with so many people rallying behind the idea, it seems likely that we'll see an improvement by the time the DLC launches. You can always check out our guides on how to beat Mohg, Lord of Blood and Starscourge Radahn for some extra assistance, too.