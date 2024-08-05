Diablo 4 Season 5 release time – countdown to Season of the Infernal Hordes is on
Here's when Diablo 4 Season 5 releases in your timezone
The Diablo 4 Season 5 release time is nearly here, offering us some more goblin loot-popping fun until Vessel of Hatred releases later in the year.
If you're wondering just how big the upcoming expansion is set to be, Blizzard's patch notes racked up 10,000 words – and even then, the developer missed some stuff out. Highlights include a new roguelite mode and boss alongside new Uniques. It's not all new stuff, though – plenty of bosses are now replayable to help with item farming, and we've seen so many changes to current Uniques that the patch notes essentially include a before and after as "there are changes to nearly every single one." Lovely stuff.
The better news is that Diablo 4 Season 5 - Season of the Infernal Hordes, to give it its full name - is nearly here. After hosting a PTR and taking in all the feedback, it's soon time to play the finished and polished result. Here's when Diablo 4 Season 5 will be released in your time zone.
Diablo 4 Season 5 release time
- 10am PDT
- 1pm EDT
- 6pm BST
- 7pm CEST
Diablo 4 Season 5 countdown
Beyond Season 5, the Diablo 4 DLC, Vessel of Hatred, is due to launch on October 8, 2024. Alongside a new area and continuation of the main story, you've got the first new mainline class in 10 years. To learn more about that, we spoke to Blizzard about creating something new while offering fans the feeling of mixing up what they already know.
Diablo 4 sleuths crack a year-long mystery to find a new ring, leading some to dream of the secret cow level Blizzard won't stop teasing everyone about once more.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.
Capcom fuels hopes for Monster Hunter Wilds launching in very early 2025 by giving it the same video treatment Monster Hunter World got 6 months before its launch
Diablo 4 sleuths crack a year-long mystery to find a new ring, leading some to dream of the secret cow level Blizzard won't stop teasing everyone about once more