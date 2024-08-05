Diablo 4 Season 5 release time – countdown to Season of the Infernal Hordes is on

The Diablo 4 Season 5 release time is nearly here, offering us some more goblin loot-popping fun until Vessel of Hatred releases later in the year.

If you're wondering just how big the upcoming expansion is set to be, Blizzard's patch notes racked up 10,000 words – and even then, the developer missed some stuff out. Highlights include a new roguelite mode and boss alongside new Uniques. It's not all new stuff, though – plenty of bosses are now replayable to help with item farming, and we've seen so many changes to current Uniques that the patch notes essentially include a before and after as "there are changes to nearly every single one." Lovely stuff.

The better news is that Diablo 4 Season 5 - Season of the Infernal Hordes, to give it its full name - is nearly here. After hosting a PTR and taking in all the feedback, it's soon time to play the finished and polished result. Here's when Diablo 4 Season 5 will be released in your time zone.

Diablo IV | Inside the Game | Season of the Infernal Hordes - YouTube Watch On

Diablo 4 Season 5 release time

10am PDT

1pm EDT

6pm BST

7pm CEST

Diablo 4 Season 5 countdown

Beyond Season 5, the Diablo 4 DLC, Vessel of Hatred, is due to launch on October 8, 2024. Alongside a new area and continuation of the main story, you've got the first new mainline class in 10 years. To learn more about that, we spoke to Blizzard about creating something new while offering fans the feeling of mixing up what they already know.

