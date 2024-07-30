Diablo 4 Season 5 patch notes are so big they'll have a "before and after" for all Uniques because "there are changes to nearly every single one"

Diablo 4's Season 5 patch notes will include a before and after comparison for changes to Unique and Mythic Unique items as "there are changes to nearly every single one."

We've had an inkling of the wide scope of Season 5's PTR since the June Campfire chat revealed a new endgame roguelite mode and boss, new Uniques, and massive quality-of-life changes including re-playable bosses. However, the full patch notes are still to come, and according to global community development director Adam Fletcher, they'll include changes for almost every Unique and Mythic Unique item in the game.

"The team is working on a before/after side by side for all Uniques and Mythic Uniques for the Season 5 patch notes as there are changes to nearly every single one," Fletcher said in a tweet. "Goal is to have these at the bottom of the notes for easier reference."

The team is working on a before/after side by side for all Uniques and Mythic Uniques for the Season 5 patch notes as there are changes to nearly every single one. Goal is to have these at the bottom of the notes for easier reference. 👍🏻July 30, 2024

Fletcher didn't make it explicitly clear how this will work, but it sounds like there will be a section at the bottom of the Season 5 patch notes that'll directly compare every pre-Season 5 Unique and Mythic Unique with their Season 5 counterparts.

We're just days away from the final Diablo 4 Season 5 Campfire livestream that's supposed to "go over all changes post PTR," but we already know some of the major beats including the new activity Infernal Hordes, which sounds like a juiced-up take on Helltides, and an even more menacing version of The Butcher.

Season 5 is likely to begin on August 6 just as Season 4 draws to a close, and shortly after that we're getting the first full-blown Diablo 4 DLC, the Vessel of Hatred expansion. That'll include the series' first new mainline class in 10 years, which you can learn all about in our Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred preview.

Diablo 4's Spiritborn class has only just been fully revealed, but you can already find out everything about it thanks to 1 fan's giant 37-page "giga document".