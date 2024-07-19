Diablo 4's Spiritborn class has only just been fully revealed, but you can already find out everything about it thanks to 1 fan's giant 37-page "giga document"

Diablo 4 fans have finally been given their first in-depth look at the action RPG's new class, the Spiritborn, and it's taken absolutely no time at all for one dedicated fan to compile everything (and I mean everything) you could possibly want to know about it.

The Spiritborn class will be rolling out on October 8 with the game's upcoming Vessel of Hatred DLC expansion, and it sounds like it'll be very different from the Diablo classes we've seen before. There's a lot to unpack when it comes to its abilities and playstyle, but content creator DonTheCrown has already compiled all that information into one 37-page "giga document" that should be able to help you get to know the Spiritborn before it's actually released.

This slew of information includes a rundown on the Spiritborn's unique mechanic, which allows players to have a Major and Minor Spirit Guardian active for special abilities and effects. For example, when using the Major Jaguar, every fourth hit you land with a Jaguar skill will deal an extra chunk of damage equivalent to those four hits you dealt. Meanwhile, the Minor Centipede will allow you to passively heal 1% of your maximum life for every nearby enemy you've managed to poison in the last three seconds, for up to 5%.

Everything you need to know about the Spiritborn! - YouTube Watch On

There's also a massive list of all the different skills, from the basic Eagle Thunderstrike attack to the defensive Jaguar Counterattack, which boosts your dodge rate and lets you automatically hit close by enemies with an attack in retaliation when you evade their moves. You can also check out the various Key Passives, like Noxious Resonance, which will make enemies burst all of the total poison on them to become poison damage to nearby enemies when hit with a Critical Strike. Believe me when I say this barely scratches the surface of the information the creator has compiled – there's much more on there.

All in all, DonTheCrown has produced an almighty tome of a document, and if you want to familiarize yourself with everything the Spiritborn has to offer, then it's well worth reading. You might want to grab yourself a drink and snack before doing so, though, because you'll be there a while.

Inside Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred and the series' first new mainline class in 10 years: "Maybe I can mix my Barbarian and Rogue together."