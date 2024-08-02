Diablo 4 Season 5 patch notes are here, and even at over 10,000 words, Blizzard still missed stuff out

At over 10,000 words, Diablo 4's Season 5 patch notes kept the tradition of very long Blizzard patch notes alive, but even then, the developer has missed out new additions for its action RPG.

Diablo 4's Season 5 patch notes just went live on Blizzard's website, revealing the full array of changes and additions to the action RPG that the developer is making for the forthcoming season. The patch notes feature changes that have also been made to Season 5 since the conclusion of the seasonal Public Test Realm last month in July.

For example, in the PTR server, only players who opened up the Helltide's pits would receive the full amount of Masterworking materials for the event. This has been tweaked so that accompanying players are also offered the full amount of rewards. With the Unique Mjölnic Ryng for the Druid, while Cataclysm is active, players gain unlimited Spirit and deal between 40 and 100% increased damage.

Even with over 10,000 words to work with in the Season 5 patch notes, Blizzard still missed out on new details for the new Diablo 4 season. According to global community lead Adam Fletcher in the tweet below, Season 4's model of offering players Legendary items as they take on the Season Journey will return for the new Season 5 for every in-game class.

We forgot to mention this... Last season we had a thing where when you progressed through the Season Journey you would begin receiving class specific legendary items to formulate a build.This is still in with S5. Themes for each class:Barbarian - Weapon Swapping / Knockback…August 1, 2024

Fletcher even outlines the item themes for every class, revealing that Barbarian's will get an item that increases their weapon-swapping and knockback abilities, while the Sorcerer will see its Chain Lightning and mana-based abilities buffed with the Legendary item. This should hopefully give veteran players a good idea of how to formulate their endgame Season 5 builds by class.

