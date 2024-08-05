Diablo 4 sleuths crack a year-long mystery to find a new ring, leading some to dream of the secret cow level Blizzard won't stop teasing everyone about once more

Stop us if you've heard this one before, but Diablo 4 players are once again on the hunt for a secret 'cow level' that may or may not exist, all because of a newly-discovered ring.

The 'Ring of Misfortune' popped up for a Diablo 4 player over the last few days, who claims to have been the first player ever in Blizzard's action RPG to bag the Unique item. Weirdly, the Ancestral Unique Ring offers +13 in armor, Thorns, maximum life, and life healed per second categories, while also boasting +13% resistance to all elements.

This was apparently a reward for the 'Lucky Coin' quest, and you can see a video recap for how the Unique ring was obtained just below. If four different players, each a different class, throw a Lucky Coin each into the wishing well in Scosglen, they'll be rewarded with the Ring of Misfortune.

Wishing well event - Diablo 4 - Ring of misfortune - YouTube Watch On

Obtaining the Lucky Coin is easier said than done. First, you'll need to find and activate a Greed Shrine, but one that's relatively close to a limited-time event featuring a soldier NPC. The soldier then has to die during the event, and the Lucky Coin can be obtained from their corpse. The original player has seen reports of the Lucky Coin dropping from random corpses not linked to an event, but this appears to be the best shot at bagging the elusive item right now.

Right now at least, the link to a possible cow level is admittedly dubious at best. Diablo 4 players basically take any newly discovered content like this as a possible link to a cow level, which they've been hunting for since launch last year. Some players suggest going and killing 13 cows while the Ring of Misfortune is equipped, but I'm yet to see anyone say this actually results in anything.

Hell, we don't even know if Diablo 4 actually does have a secret cow level, aside from Blizzard's frustrating teasing last year. Players thought they were getting close to unlocking a supposed secret cow level last year in October after massacring 1,998 cows, but again, that led to nothing. The cow level, which originated as nothing more than a rumor in the original Diablo, has taken on a life of its own.

