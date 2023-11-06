Diablo 4 devs tease that the cow level may be real after all, dooming the community to maintain its eternal search

Diablo 4's developers have offered up a slight tease about the sought-after 'cow level'.

The secret level is something that's been hunted by Diablo 4 sleuths since launch, but to no avail. Last month though, players thought they'd come close to unlocking the unconfirmed secret level, and all they had to do was slay nearly 2,000 poor cows.

The mystery revolved around three items, each of which can be obtained after you mercilessly cut down 666 cows. Although not active yet, Diablo 4 players believe you'll eventually be able to take the Musty Tome, Bloody Wooden Shard, and Intricate Metallic Fragment, and use them to unlock a portal to the secret cow level.

"Sounds udderly ridiculous," Diablo 4 production director Tiffany Wat said in a new interview with IGN, in response to the theories. "I mean, I think I have heard that a lot of players have been out there slaying cows."

"I mean, Sanctuary is not a good place to be, even as a cow. I will say, however, if people have picked up any items from their cow campaign... cow slay-age campaign... they should hang on to them," Wat continued, adding a slight tease to the end of the comment.

"I don't know what she's talking about," responded Diablo 4 associate game director Joe Piepiora, seemingly pouring cold water on the whole idea. No matter Piepiora's comment, the player base will no doubt be galvanized into continuing its months-long search by Wat's new comments.

Over the past weekend at BlizzCon, Blizzard unveiled Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred, the game's first full post-launch expansion, set to arrive next year in late 2024. It's boasting a fan-favorite Diablo 2 location, and will also debut a new class that's never been seen before in the long-standing action-RPG series.

Elsewhere, Blizzard confirmed to GamesRadar+ that Diablo 4's expansions won't pause its seasonal content.