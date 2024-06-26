After nearly 70 hours, 700 deaths, and a visit from a counselor, Kai Cenat beats Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss

It finally happened – after almost 100 hours of streaming Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and over 1,000 deaths, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has beaten the expansion's final boss, and absolutely no one can fault his sheer willpower.

Just last month, Cenat beat Elden Ring – including its notoriously difficult Malenia fight – for the first time, and there's no doubt that it was, uh, a little rough at times. It took him 24 hours to beat Malenia alone, but that's now been completely overshadowed by the time it's taken him to beat the DLC's final boss. Be warned that there are spoilers ahead for exactly who that boss is, so proceed with caution, Tarnished.

When Cenat first reached Shadow of the Erdtree's final hurdle, Promised Consort Radahn, he'd been streaming for around 31 hours, in which time he'd racked up 389 deaths across the entirety of the expansion. You might think that his time with the DLC was coming to an end, but no, his battle was far from over, as those numbers gradually rose to 99 hours and a whopping 1,070 deaths by the time Radahn was finally slain. Considering how long it took, you can understand Cenat's very loud reaction, which you can watch below (but maybe turn your volume down a bit first).

Kai Cenat Has Finally Defeated The Final Main Boss in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree!! "Promised Consort Radahn" 99hrs in with 1070 deaths!! 😭👏 pic.twitter.com/Xf0XpHRyGNJune 26, 2024

But what happened during the almost 70 hours that the streamer was stuck? Well, thankfully he wasn't just sat there repeating the boss over and over again for the entire duration – he did end up running back to fight some of the other big foes like the Scadutree Avatar and the Putrescent Knight, so not all of the almost 700 extra deaths were down to Radahn himself (even if many, many were). Understandably, he spent some of that streaming time asleep, too – he had been playing for an obscenely long time, after all.

Notably at the 92 hour mark, the stream took a very different turn, as Cenat was joined by 'The Model Counselor' Aubri Ebony to talk through his feelings, get him into a positive mindset, and try to boost his confidence so that he could go back into the Radahn fight feeling refreshed. While the complete change in tone for the stream was rather amusing, Ebony's talk with him was actually quite wholesome, and it seems it really did help considering that he went on to beat Radahn within the next seven hours. Perhaps we could all do with a mindful pep talk from her to help us through our own Shadow of the Erdtree struggles.

Kai Cenat was stressing so much fighting the final Main boss of Elden Ring DLC, That they brought in a therapist to help him! 😭 pic.twitter.com/YXaAXlAlUMJune 25, 2024

After all that, it's definitely safe to say that Cenat deserves a break from Elden Ring, but if you're struggling with it yourself, you can check out our guide on how to beat the Shadow of the Erdtree final boss for some tips. Much of Shadow of the Erdtree can be made easier by making sure you grab plenty of Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes, too, so don't shy away from exploring a bit to collect more of those – it'll be worth it in the end.

