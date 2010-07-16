Friday Link-A-Mania

World War X (not another X-Men spin-off); David Tennant’s new girlfriend (this may be a lie); more Green Lantern pics; another Thor pic; Pride And Prejudice And Zombies author rewrites Tim Burton’s Dark Shadows script; Let Me In prequel comic

World War X

It might sound like another X-Men movie spin-off, but World War X is, in fact, a new movie script just snapped up by Warner Brothers about “a man recruited by a team of government agents to stop a terrorist from the future who is using time travel to reshape history.” Erm, isn’t that Time Cop ? Joel Silver and Andrew Rona are producing; the script is by Colin Trevorrow, according to Variety .

More Green Lantern Pics

Coming Soon has more scans from Entertainment Weekly ’s Green Lantern coverage. Click on the image above to see the others.

Thor, What Is It Good For?

Meanwhile, a poster on SuperheroHype ’s message boards has posted a scan of another new image from Thor from an undisclosed mag (though looking at the fonts used it seems to be the new issue of Entertainment Weekly again… why does it take so long for these mags to get to the UK?)

Dark Shadows Set To Start Shooting In January

According to Deadline New York , Tim Burton’s Dark Shadows , the big screen remake of the cult ’60s soap opera that featured vampires, ghosts and even time travel, is set to start shooting in January. It also reports that the script is getting a rewrite from Seth Grahame-Smith, the author behind those tedious Jane Austen/undead mash-ups such as Pride And Prejudice And Zombies . Dark Shadows is best known for creating the vampire character Barnabas Collins, virtually unheard of here in the UK, but almost a folk legend in the States.

Let Me In Prequel Comic

Latino Review has a few images from the four-issue Let Me In comic mini-series from Dark Horse, that serves as a prequel to the US remake of cult Swedish vampire movie Let The Right One In . Click on the image above to see more.