Fortnite Week 9 challenges: How to finish all of the weekly checklist

The Fortnite Week 9 challenges feature a mix of new assignments and old favourites, as we start to wind down towards the end of the season. Alongside the classic material harvesting and searching of chests, these Fortnite challenges also bring in the recently added vehicles with their refuelling mechanic, and pit players against Henchmen and Marauders to give an added incentive for taking out those NPCs. If you'd like some advice on the best way to deal with these tasks in Fortnite, then we've got the lowdown on stoking campfires, gassing up vehicles, and all the other information that will prove useful for clearing the Fortnite Week 9 challenges.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Here's everything you need to know to work your way through the full list of seven Fortnite Week 9 challenges:

Search Chests at Pleasant Park (7)

Now the water has receded it's much easier to get around Pleasant Park, and the numerous houses should make finding seven chests a breeze.

Eliminations at The Fortilla (3)

Due to the number of Henchmen patrolling The Fortilla it's not often a choice location for players to head to, so if you're struggling to get eliminations here then try Team Rumble mode until the circle closes in this area.

Gas up a Vehicle at Catty Corner (1)

You'll find a number of Fortnite cars in either Misty Meadows of Retail Row, so hop in one then drive it down the road to Catty Corner. You can refuel at the gas station there by parking up next to a pump, then interacting with it to shoot gas at your vehicle.

Stoke Campfires at Camp Cod (3)

There are three Fortnite Camp Cod campfires in total, so we've got a separate guide on where to find them and how to get them lit.

Collect Metal at Hydro 16 (200)

Make your way over to Fortnite Hydro 16 then start harvesting metal to hit your target – between the vehicles on top of the dam plus the various machinery and walkways inside the lower plant, this shouldn't be too difficult.

Eliminate Henchmen or Marauders (7)

You'll find Henchmen at bases such as The Fortilla, The Authority, and Catty Corner, while Marauders spawn randomly but you may see their fiery transport falling from the sky to get an idea of their location. Make sure you eliminate them once they're downed, so that they definitely count towards you total.

Eliminate Henchmen or Marauders [Rec: 4 Players] (70)

You can work towards this target on your own, but it'll be quicker if you squad up with other players – you could even split up and tackle different bases to rack up the numbers.

