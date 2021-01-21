Fortnite Predator thermal challenge explained: How to deal damage while thermal is active

The Fortnite Predator thermal quest, which is part of the Jungle Hunter series released this week, is an odd one. The wording states that you need to deal damage while thermal is active as Predator, but how exactly do you do that? The Predator skin in Fortnite doesn't come with any built-in thermal buffs or anything, so you need to think outside of the box. Here's everything you need to know about how to deal damage while thermal is active as Predator in Fortnite.

How to deal damage while thermal is active as Predator in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Before you start contemplating this quest, there's one thing you need to ensure first; you need to have unlocked the Predator skin. You can follow our dedicated Fortnite Predator guide for information on how to do this, but you won't be able to complete this challenge until you've got it and are wearing it in the match.

Now, to deal damage while thermal is active, you need to obtain a Thermal Fish. This is a legendary item, found by fishing in various spots throughout the map. There are various color variants of the Thermal Fish that can be found in specific places, but the base Thermal Fish is all you need and it can be caught at any fishing spot.

When you get your hands on a Thermal Fish and consume it, the thermal effect will last for 60 seconds. This means that you essentially have one minute to deal 100 damage to other players, so don't use the fish too early before you know you can engage in a fight. Wait until you're about to take someone by surprise or jump into an ongoing skirmish, then take people out with your heightened vision. Once you've hit enemies for 100 damage, as long as the thermal effect is still active, the challenge should complete.

