Fortnite Lock On Pistol: Is it in Chapter 5?

The Fortnite Lock On Pistol is a powerful weapon in the right hands, as it can be used to track moving opponents and then deliver a devastating volley of bullets that cannot be countered or dodged. It was last seen in Chapter 4 Season 2, where it was placed in the vault at the end of the season, but following a hotfix it is now available once again in Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 5. If you want to get your hands on it or are looking for more information on how it works, then here's what you need to know about the Lock On Pistol in Fortnite.

Where is the Lock On Pistol in Fortnite?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Lock On Pistol in Fortnite is now part of the general loot pool, which means you can find it by searching chests, shooting down drones at Hot Spots marked with a golden name on the map, or looking for general floor loot. Naturally, it will also be dropped by opposing players you eliminate if they were carrying it at the time. The Fortnite Lock On Pistol is only available as a Rare quality weapon, so look out for a blue colored pistol as you're searching for it. At the time of writing, the Lock On Pistol hasn't started appearing as a Fortnite Weapon Case spawn and you can't purchase it directly from any of the Fortnite characters, so unfortunately it's down to luck if you find one or not.

How to use the Fortnite Lock On Pistol

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To use the Fortnite Lock On Pistol, you need to aim down sights and then target an opponent within 50m of you. Once your target has been acquired you'll see markers appear as up to four shots charge, then pull the trigger to unleash the charged shots at the enemy – these will home in and always hit them, unless they manage to break the lock or get behind cover. Landing all four shots should deal at least 100 damage, though they do take time to charge during which you'll be exposed to counter attacks. Also bear in mind that when not attached to a target the Lock On Pistol in Fortnite has a low level of accuracy, especially outside its 50m range, so make sure you pair it with another longer ranged weapon to deal with opponents further away.

