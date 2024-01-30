Fortnite Lil' Villa and Catcher's Cove: How to visit them

Fortnite Lil' Villa and Catcher's Cove are two landmarks that you may have visited previously and not thought too much about, but they've now become more significant thanks to their inclusion in the Fortnite quests. While swinging by both of them will tick off this assignment, there are other benefits of going there as they contain the usual selection of chests and loot, plus a helpful NPC can be found patrolling each of them to lend a helping hand. If you want to know where to visit the Lil' Villa and Catcher's Cove locations in Fortnite, I've got the answers.

Where to visit the Lil' Villa and Catcher's Cove locations in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Lil' Villa and Catcher's Cove locations are almost at opposite ends of the island, as shown on the map above, but the good news it that you don't have to visit both of them in the same match so you can break this task up over multiple games. Of course, you might want to travel from one to the other to get this challenges ticked off quickly, and if you time it just right then you can jump on the train as it passes to the south of Catcher's Cove and ride it all the way down to the southern outskirts of Lil' Villa.

Fortnite Lil' Villa location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Lil' Villa location is just south of the large lake near the center of the island, sitting between the Fencing Fields and Hazy Hillside POIs. Make sure you search all levels of the building including the attic for a selection of chests, as well as the games room annex where there are plenty of Slurp barrels stacked up in the corners for a Health and/or Shield boost. You'll also find Dara here, who is one of the Fortnite characters and can be hired as a Medic Specialist.

Fortnite Catcher's Cove location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Catcher's Cove location is found along the north coast of the island, just to the north and slightly west of the Classy Courts POI. If you need to do any fishing then this is a great place to visit, as there are lots of fishing spots in the pools along the dock, while Contract Giller (another character) is standing by to be hired as a Scout Specialist to fight alongside you.

