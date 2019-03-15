Fortnite High Stakes Challenges - how to earn the free rewards from The Getaway LTM

After last being seen in September 2018, the Fortnite Getaway LTM makes a return and brings a set of High Stakes Challenges with it, as well as reinstating the related cosmetic items to the store. If you didn't play this Fortnite event last time it was available, it's basically a heist-themed mode in which you need to snag a jewelled llama from a safe then escape in a getaway van to claim your loot. If you completed any of the Fortnite High Stakes Challenges when they were last available, your progress has carried over so you'll already find some items unlocked - however there are several new challenges added as well, so there will always be progress you can make. Read on, as we've got all the information about the cosmetic items, as well as how The Getaway LTM works and everything you need to do to beat all of the High Stakes Challenges so you can claim those fancy rewards.

What is the Fortnite Wild Card outfit and the what's in the Getaway Gang set?

Making a return to the Item Shop, the main Fortnite Wild Card outfit is this rather dapper white suit, paired with gloves and masks to complete the heist look. The outfit comes with four masks, allowing you to edit your style to sport a Heart, Club, Diamond, or Spade on your face-concealer.

This outfit also comes with the Cuff Case back bling, which thankfully is strapped to your back and not attached to your wrist. If you've seen enough heist movies then you'll know these things aren't fun to remove.

You'll can also purchase the Safe Cracker glider to complement your outfit. How that thing manages to fly with all those gold bars weighing it down is anyone's guess, though.

A new addition to the Getaway Gang set is this bundle of Wild Card wraps, allowing you to customise your guns and weapons in the usual choices of Hearts, Clubs, Diamonds, or Spades.

What is the Fortnite Getaway LTM?

The Getaway limited time mode works like this - four jewels (which naturally are llama shaped) are floated into the map as supply drops, with safes replacing the standard crates. These take longer than usual to open, but once you get in you'll spawn a selection of weapons plus the jewel. When you grab the jewel, it will replace your back bling and take up a slot in your inventory, then you need to safely escort it to one of the four getaway vans - the first four squads to escape with the loot win the Victory Royale. The twist is that the getaway vans are all floating in the sky, so you'll need to build up to them in order to board the van and make your escape - teamwork is the key here to assist your extraction.

What are the Fortnite High Stakes Challenges?

So this just leaves the Fortnite High Stakes Challenges themselves. Handily, you don't need to purchase the Wild Card outfit to access them, as these separate free challenges are available to everyone playing The Getaway LTM. Here's what you need to do to unlock your rewards:

Pick up a Jewel in different matches of The Getaway (3)

Reward: Cash Flow contrail

This can be a tough challenge to crack, as it involves either opening the safe or picking up the jewel from a fallen player. Watch out for that shiny llama, and be ready to grab it at any opportunity. Pick it up in 3 different matches and this money contrail will be yours.

Deal damage to Jewel carrying opponents (200)

Reward: Suited Up spray

This can be another tricky challenge, as you need to be right in the fight to deal damage to opponents carrying the jewel. Look out for players with the elusive llama strapped to their back and get stuck in - you'll unlock this spray featuring the four card suits when you hit 200 damage.

Use a Grappler in different matches of The Getaway (5)

Reward: The Getaway loading screen

This is a nice simple challenge compared to some of the others in this LTM, so just keep an eye out for the Grappler item and use it as soon as you find one. If you open a supply drop or one of the safes you should definitely get one. Do this in five different matches and you'll add a new loading screen to your locker.

Win a match of The Getaway (1)

Reward: Crystal Llama back bling

Win matches of The Getaway (3)

Reward: Crystal Llama (Ruby) back bling

Win matches of The Getaway (5)

Reward: Crystal Llama (Diamond) back bling

If you (or your squad) are successful in reaching a getaway van with the jewel, you'll pick up a victory and receive this fancy crystal back bling. Keep racking up the wins and you'll also unlock additional variants in Ruby and Diamond, so you can really show off your safe-cracking prowess in future matches.

Complete The Getaway challenges (6)

Reward: Crowbar harvesting tool

If you manage to beat all six of the Fortnite High Stakes Challenges, you'll also unlock this crowbar pickaxe - running around the island with this equipped will show all other players how dedicated you are to stealing jewelled llamas.

