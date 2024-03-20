Fortnite Golden Chickens: Where to find them and what they do

Fortnite Golden Chickens have begun appearing and clucking their way around the battle royale island, to coincide with the return of Midas to the ongoing storyline and recognize his golden touch. These glowing birds seem to be quite rare in Fortnite, as you're much more likely to encounter a regular chicken in the areas they usually populate, but by finding a golden version you can collect special eggs and earn extra bars to top up your balance. For advice on where to find Golden Chickens in Fortnite and what they do, read on.

Where to find Golden Chickens in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The main thing to note when searching for Golden Chickens in Fortnite is that they appear at random, so there are no guaranteed locations to find them. However, they do seem to appear in place of a regular chicken through an element of chance, so by looking in areas where they usually spawn you can maximize your odds of finding the shiny fowl. I was able to find Golden Chickens in the small tree-lined areas around Fencing Fields, so that is a solid place to check out, but other grassy locations such as to the west of Pleasant Piazza and the general green band running across the island from Snooty Steppes in the west to Reckless Railways in the east are all viable. Listen out for the sound of clucking as you explore, then follow to see if it's coming from a Golden Chicken.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Golden Chickens function in the same way are regular ones, in that you can grab them and use them to float over distances, or kill them to collect meat that restores HP. However, if startled they can lay a Golden Egg which can be collected to get some bars, and when eliminated the Golden Chicken will also drop a stack of gold bars to increase your balance, which can then be spent on items and services from Fortnite characters or Fortnite vending machines.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.