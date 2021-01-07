Fortnite Gnomes locations: Where to dig up, collect, and bury Gnomes at Fort Crumpet, Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Retail Row

If you're looking for various places to find or deposit Fortnite Gnomes then you're no doubt working through the set of weekly assignments that are heavily focused on these cute (or creepy, depending on your perspective) garden ornaments. These cheeky figurines feature in no less than three of the Fortnite Week 5 quests, and you'll be travelling between Fort Crumpet, Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Retail Row as you dig up, collect, then bury the Fortnite Gnomes once again. It's not the first time we've had tasks based around these diminutive figures in Fortnite, but with so many of them to find it can feel a bit daunting. That's why we're here to help, so read on to discover all of the Fortnite Gnomes locations you could need for every quest this week.

Dig up Fortnite Gnomes from Fort Crumpet and Pleasant Park

To get started on this quest there are four Fortnite Gnomes you need to dig up, with two found at Fort Crumpet and the other two in Pleasant Park. To do the digging, simply approach the glowing blue mound and strike it with your harvesting tool – you can dig them up over multiple matches, but you need to visit all four sites as you can only dig each up once. The individual dig up Fortnite Gnomes locations are as follows:





On the north side of Fort Crumpet, which is northwest of Sweaty Sands.





In the southeast corner of Fort Crumpet.





On the north edge of Pleasant Park, in the back yard of the house with a red brick front and grey wooden sides.





In the northeast corner of the central park in Pleasant Park.





Collect Fortnite Gnomes from Fort Crumpet and Holly Hedges

For the second step of this quest there are another four Fortnite Gnomes you have to collect, with two again being found at Fort Crumpet and the other two located in Holly Hedges. You simply need to approach and interact with them this time, and the individual collect Fortnite Gnomes locations are as follows:





By the counter of the gift shop in the northeast corner of Fort Crumpet.





Under the staircase at ground floor level in the centre of Fort Crumpet.





Inside the small park on the north edge of Holly Hedges.





In the outdoor area of the Garden Center in the middle of Holly Hedges, between three matching plants in brown pots.





Bury Fortnite Gnomes in Pleasant Park or Retail Row

After gathering them up, the final stage of this quest involves burying two final Fortnite Gnomes, with a choice of depositing them either in Pleasant Park or Retail Row. As with the first stage you have to approach the glowing blue mound, then interact with it to complete the task. The individual bury Fortnite Gnomes locations are as follows:





In front of the red brick house in the northwest corner of Pleasant Park.





On the south side of the central park in Pleasant Park.





In front of the blue wooden house in the northwest corner of Retail Row.





In front of the yellow wooden house in the southwest corner of Retail Row.





