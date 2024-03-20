Fortnite Floor Is Lava: How to play the limited time mode

The Fortnite Floor Is Lava mode is back for a limited time, which is linked to the return of Midas to the ongoing storyline. If you haven't experienced it previously, this LTM is quite different to most other modes available in Fortnite, as it features a relentlessly rising tide of lava intent on swallowing up the whole battle royale island, and the only way to survive is by building ever higher to avoid being incinerated by the magma below you. If you're not sure how to access this mode or the best tactics to use when you're in it, I'll explain everything you need to know about the Floor Is Lava in Fortnite.

How to play the Fortnite Floor Is Lava LTM

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You should see the Fortnite Floor Is Lava limited time mode available to select from the top row of the main lobby screen, so scroll along if it isn't immediately there for you. If you're still having trouble finding it then head to the Fortnite Quests tab and highlight one of the Midas Presents: Floor Is Lava assignments, which will bring up a View Island prompt you can follow to access that mode. Note that Floor Is Lava can only be played unranked and in Squads of four players, so you should make sure that option is set to Fill unless you're already in a lobby with friends or want to try and lone wolf it.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

In the Fortnite Floor Is Lava mode, a volcanic eruption takes place a short time into the match, at which point the seas around the island turn to lava and begin to rise. This engulfs everything it touches, and will deal significant damage every time you touch its fiery surface, so you need to find and secure the high ground if you want to achieve victory. You can build upwards and the lava won't destroy the base of your structure, but other players can take out the support to send you tumbling into the lava below. To prevent this, make sure you build on a solid base – ideally several panels wide – so your enemies can't destroy a single unit that's holding up your entire structure, then watch for approaching opponents and try to do the same to them.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.