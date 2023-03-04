Fortnite first-person mode rumor pops up again

Another day, another Fortnite dataminer leak – and this one once again purports that a first-person mode is coming to Epic Games' Fortnite.

" Fortnite (opens in new tab)'s First Person mode is finally coming in NEXT SEASON," announced renowned Fortnite dataminer and leaker, Hypex, over the weekend. "The same reliable source confirmed it to me & @ShiinaBR, and now @GMatrixGames & @iFireMonkey got confirmation from their side too."

This latest report follows rumors at the end of January which also suggested that Fortnite could be in line for a first-person mode (opens in new tab) after files were discovered buried in a new update. What's particularly interesting this time around, however, is that Hypex doesn't just attribute this latest report to datamining – they insist that a "reliable source" has confirmed that the mode is coming.

Fortnite's First Person mode is finally coming in NEXT SEASON 🔥The same reliable source confirmed it to me & @ShiinaBR, and now @GMatrixGames & @iFireMonkey got confirmation from their side too. pic.twitter.com/SASj2E6TRSMarch 4, 2023 See more

Will it be permanent? Will it be a limited-time mode? Right now, no one knows, and it all could still be a mistake or a hoax, of course.

But with Season 4 Chapter 1 expected to come to an end next week on Wednesday, March 8, we may find out more when Chapter 2 goes live shortly thereafter. As always, we'll keep you posted as and when we find out more.

Did you catch the news that Fortnite players haven't been impressed with Fortnite's new Witcher costume (opens in new tab)? Geralt of Rivia arrived in Fortnite (opens in new tab) at the start of Chapter 4, Season 1, and then popped up again partway through the season with a series of quests letting players earn a new 'School of the Viper' costume. The problem, however, is that players are unhappy that the new skin is almost identical to a previous cosmetic that had been available.

Last month, a user made waves in Fortnite's Creative mode after perfectly recreating the likes of Rust and Shipment (opens in new tab), two classic Call of Duty maps beloved by players. Now, former Fortnite pro Myth is pointing to the coming year being huge for Fortnite, and potentially being the game's "second peak".