Fortnite update contains files for a first-person mode

Fortnite could be in line for a first-person mode, thanks to files buried in a new update.

Earlier today on January 31, Fortnite received a new update across all platforms (iOS and Android devices notwithstanding). Thanks to dataminer Shiina in the tweet just below, we now know that files relating to a first-person mode were buried in the new update for Fortnite, enough for the dataminer to actually activate the hidden mode.

Particularly, these are files relating to a first-person mode for the Battle Royale mode in Fortnite. If the new mode does end up making an appearance in Fortnite at some point in the future, it won't just be limited to the Creative portion of the game, but launched in the traditional Battle Royale scenario for players.

Fortnite Battle Royale has actually never had different perspective modes in the years that it's existed, always being played from a third-person view. It's not hard to see why Epic Games has kept this view, given that players shell out loads of money to obtain skins of their favorite characters in crossovers.

Another battle royale rival though, like Call of Duty: Warzone 2, has maintained modes that let players switch between the first and third-person perspective. If the first-person viewpoint does end up in Fortnite, we can expect it to be split off into its own separate mode like this, and not something you can just toggle between on the fly in any match.

