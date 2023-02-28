Fortnite Cipher Quests: How to complete encrypted quests

The Fortnite Cipher Quests present a fresh set of challenges to see us through to the end of the season, with a twist – some of these are encrypted Cipher Quests, which you'll need to decode using available clues to figure out what you're meant to do for them. There's a total of five rewards available for working your way through these Fortnite quests, including two specifically for beating the encrypted tasks, so it pays to figure out what the mysterious numbers actually mean. If you're ready to crack the code, then here's how to decipher and complete the encrypted Cipher Quests in Fortnite.

What are the Fortnite Cipher Quests

The Fortnite Cipher Quests will be available from February 28 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT, with new assignments being added daily until March 7, though you'll have until March 10 to complete them. These are split into unencrypted Cipher Quests with clear descriptions, and encrypted Cipher Quests that you'll need to decode using the available clues. Thanks to leaked information we have the complete list of these tasks already, which we include below and will update as they are officially released.

Unencrypted Cipher Quests in Fortnite

Visit Bastion Outposts (3)

Collect ammo from chests (150)

Upgrade vehicles with Off-Road Tires or Cow Catchers (3)

Hit opponents with ranged weapons from 75 meters or more (5)

1 of 4 - Get eliminations with a weapon of Uncommon rarity or higher (3)

2 of 4 - Get eliminations with a weapon of Rare rarity or higher (3)

3 of 4 - Get eliminations with a weapon of Epic rarity or higher (3)

4 of 4 - Get eliminations with a weapon of Legendary rarity or higher (3)

1 of 4 - Damage opponents with the Infantry Rifle or the Six Shooter (300)

2 of 4 - Damage opponents with the Infantry Rifle or the Six Shooter (1,000)

3 of 4 - Damage opponents with the Infantry Rifle or the Six Shooter (2,000)

4 of 4 - Damage opponents with the Infantry Rifle or the Six Shooter (3,500)



Future unencrypted Cipher Quests:

Mark targets with the Fortnite Falcon Scout (3)

Drive a vehicle in different named locations (5)

Deal explosive damage to enemy players (250)

Collect bars from eliminated players (50)

Complete Fortnite bounties (3)

Purchase items from a Character or a Vending Machine (5)

Reroll Fortnite augments (3)

Place recruitment posters (4)

Spend bars (250)

Spend bars (750)

Spend bars (2,500)

Spend bars (5,000)

Gain shields (150)

Destroy objects while in a vehicle (45)

Deal damage to players with assault rifles (500)

Outlast Opponents (50)

Outlast Opponents (150)

Outlast Opponents (300)

Outlast Opponents (500)

Encrypted Cipher Quests in Fortnite

These encrypted Cipher Quests from leaked files may be placeholders, as several of them are duplicated, so we'll update this section as they are decoded. From a teaser posted by Epic (opens in new tab) it's likely these ciphers will be solved by substitution (1=A, 2=B etc), though this doesn't work for those listed below so there may be a more complex code in use.

1 of 2 - 1.17.23.9.14. 19.19.24.1.21.6 (1)

[STATIC] Inspect the wall... beneath eastern building at... (MESSAGE ENCRYPTED)

We're not sure how the cipher encryption works yet, but the only named location with 5 letters followed by 6 letters is ANVIL SQUARE.

Head to the east side of Anvil Square to find this garage workshop, then head inside and destroy the locker next to a rack of tires to access a hidden bunker – the next encrypted code is blurrily written on the wall, so interact with it to complete the first stage of this quest.

2 of 2 - 19.19.19.1.27. 1.22. 22.16.15.10.20.21. 2.17.26.12 (1)



Further encrypted Cipher Quests:

12.18.15.5.14.25. 14.4.2.22 (1)

19.11.2.20.22.5.20.8.4. 22.13.1.4.19 (1)

12.18.15.5.14.25. 14.4.2.22 (1)

19.11.2.20.22.5.20.8.4. 22.13.1.4.19 (1)

Fortnite Cipher Quests Rewards

By completing Fortnite Cipher Quests, both unencrypted and encrypted, you'll unlock various reward items for your locker, and there's an additional item that will be awarded by beating a specific encrypted Cipher Quest, which will be revealed at a later date. Those rewards are: