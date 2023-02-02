Five Nights at Freddy's movie starts filming

Filming has officially begun on the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy's movie. "Day 1," producer Jason Blum tweeted, along with a photo of a clapper board on the movie's set. The board conceals a character's head, so we just miss out on getting a sneak peek of the movie.

The movie is based on the video game series of the same name and game creator Scott Cawthon is on board as a producer of the movie. It follows a man who starts working as a security guard on the night shift at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza and realizes that the restaurant's animatronic characters come alive after dark and will kill any adult who's still on the premises after hours.

Emma Tammi is directing and the cast includes Matthew Lillard, Josh Hutcherson, and Elizabeth Lail. The movie rights to the game were purchased back in 2015, so the adaptation has been a long time coming, and Blum has been attached to produce since 2017.

While video game adaptations have been notoriously unlikely to hit the mark, the success of HBO's The Last of Us series could mark a break in the so-called curse. The Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring drama has already been renewed for season 2 and has proved a hit with both fans of and newcomers to the post-apocalyptic story.

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie doesn't have a release date yet.