Final Fantasy X/X-2 and Final Fantasy XII on Switch are down to $35 each this Prime Day

Some of the best Amazon Prime Day game deals are already here. Final Fantasy X/X-2 on Switch is $35, while Final Fantasy XII is also $35 – meaning you can bundle up and grab three of the best RPG games ever for just $70. That’s three games and hundreds upon hundreds of hours of gameplay – all on the go thanks to the Nintendo Switch – for just over the price of one full game. You’ll be laughing all the way to the bank with this one – as will Tidus. But with this being Nintendo (its stock can be like gold dust) and an Amazon Prime Day combo, you’d best believe this won’t be sticking around for long.

So, what are you waiting for? If you’re not familiar with the series, these games are the best way to dip your toe into the Final Fantasy waters before the Final Fantasy 7 remake hits in 2020. FF X/X-2 is pure, classic Final Fantasy: turn-based, filled with epic stories, twists, turns, and oh-so-beautiful landscapes. And Blitzball.

Final Fantasy XII, meanwhile, feels tailor-made for the Switch. Its story feels ripped straight out of Game of Thrones with its warring factions and political intrigue, plus the Gambit gameplay system allows you to tweak and tinker with your party and effectively let the game play itself in places. Perfect for grinding on the commute to work. The pair of titles have both been re-mastered and have never looked better, either.

Don’t forget, Nintendo Switch ports very rarely, if ever, go down in price so steeply. A reduction of $15 each on these bad boys is the equivalent of someone using Phoenix Down on your wallet – because you know you aren’t getting a second chance on this mega Final Fantasy bundle deal.

