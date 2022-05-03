FIFA 22 cross-play test is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

FIFA 22 is rolling out cross-play tests in the "near future."

The news was announced via a FIFA blog post earlier this week, revealing that cross-play functionality is being planned for the Online Seasons and Online Friendlies modes in FIFA 22. The new test will be limited to the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia versions of EA's sports sim.

As for why the new cross-play test is being limited in such a fashion, EA stresses it's still very much in the testing phase as of right now. EA is focusing on gathering player data from cross-play tests in the Online Seasons and Friendlies modes, and will use it to strengthen the feature for the future.

Similarly, the blog post from EA stresses that the cross-play test won't have an impact on gameplay whatsoever. Once the test is live though, you'll be able to search for your friends on the main menu, and an icon next to their name will indicate which platform they're playing on. This should be pretty helpful for those considering who they're going up against.

Right now, there's no firm date for the cross-play tests going live in FIFA 22. What we do know is that once activated, you'll actually be able to opt right back out of the cross-play tests on PlayStation, Xbox, or Stadia platforms whenever you want - if you'd rather stick with your established player base on your own platform.