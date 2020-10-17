FCC reveals images of an all-black PS5 DualSense controller

New images of an entirely black, and unannounced, PS5 DualSense controller have popped up online.

This comes just weeks after nine images of an entirely disassembled controller appeared on Instagram, granting a closer look at the internal workings of the new DualSense.

Right now, the only PS5 controller shipping with the console – or available as a separate peripheral – features a two-toned black and white design. These pictures, however – which come from the U nited States' Federal Communications Commission (thanks, VGC ) and were seemingly filed way back in April 2020 – show an entirely black face and thumbsticks. Here, take a peek below:

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Given this controller features no markings on the buttons, it's suggested by some that the controller might actually be one intended only for PS5 development kits given to studios and press ahead of release, and may never have been intended for public release. Right now, though, no-one's entirely sure, so we can only speculate on whether or not it will eventually come to market. Here's hoping, though, right?

We're now weeks away from the PS5 launch, and we finally have all the details for Sony's next-gen console, including an amazing look at the PS5 UI at last. That joins info on the PS5 price , the PS5 launch games , and that all-important release date. For more, check out our guide to everything we know so far about the PS5.