Leaked photos offer a closer look at PS5 controller hardware

Detailed images of the PS5 controller's hardware have leaked.

Last week, nine images of an entirely disassembled controller, apparently originally shared via WhatsApp, appeared on Instagram, granting a closer look at the internal workings of the new DualSense.

As well as a photo of the full controller, the images show the disassembled outer casing and the internal hardware of the PS5 DualSense, with a look at how both the analogue sticks and the triggers will fit to the outer shell. That layer seems to split into three main parts - as well as the main body of the console, the back later appears to be relatively easy to detach, while the black plastic on the front can also be removed.

Discussions about the controller on Resetera seem relatively enthusiastic, although some people are concerned about the strength of those moving parts. While it's not easy to tell from these unofficial photos, there are worries that the new console's trigger will be connected to immobile plastic, similar to the plastic brackets that were liable to breakages on the DualSense 4.

On the plus side, however, other commenters have suggested that the controller looks relatively easy to break down and repair, which could be good news if you're the kind of player who can let the heat of the moment get to them from time to time.

While the response to the photos is mostly positive, some commenters have noted that with only weeks to go before the console's release, Sony is yet to reveal its own breakdown of any of its hardware. While there's some interesting information to glean from these shots, it's difficult to discern many intricate details. Hopefully, we'll get a closer look ahead of the PS5 release date on November 12 or November 19.

