PS5 UI revealed in surprise State of Play

The PS5 UI has been revealed in a brand new State of Play.

The 11 minute video, which you can watch above, goes into detail about what to expect when you boot up your console this November.

Writing on the PlayStation Blog, senior vice president of Platform Planning & Management at PlayStation, Hideaki Nishino, explains a fundamental new aspect of the PS5 UI: "One of the highlights is a new Control Center, which provides immediate access to almost everything you need from the system at a single press of the PlayStation button on the DualSense wireless controller – all without leaving the game." As seen in the video, that means you can jump in and out of the games you play seamlessly.

On top of the Control Center, there is also a new feature called Activities, cards you see in the console's menu which allow you to "discover new gameplay opportunities, go back to things you missed, jump directly into levels or challenges you want to play", speeding up the time it takes for you get to the areas you want to play.

He also spoke about the philosophy behind several of the PS5 UI's changes. Nishino writes: "Navigating the interface, switching between games, and hopping into online matches occurs quickly, as we rebuilt the entire software stack from the console to the network to bring you a truly next-generation experience. We believe the less time you spend waiting to interact with the system, the more time you will have to spend playing games."

With the PS5 set to launch this November, we had been wondering when we would get a chance to see the new menus of the PS5, and this early look makes us even more intrigued to get our hands on it.

For more on PS5 launch games, PS5 pre-orders, and everything we know about the PS5, make sure you head back to GamesRadar.